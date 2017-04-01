Glosse Posse Picks: what we're using, reading and rating this week

6 / 6

Odd Girl Out by Laura James, £16.99

Buy online from 6th April 2017 by Bluebird

Why we love it: “A first-hand account of what it’s like to experience the world differently.”

Review: “My 5-year-old nephew was diagnosed with autism over a year ago, and although I’m learning what I can from what my sister is advised by the experts, it’s hard to really understand what goes on in his mind that makes him behave the way he does. This week is World Autism Awareness Week, and ‘awareness’ really is lacking on the subject - which is why this book from journalist Laura James, which is released next week, grabbed my attention. A moving and incredibly descriptive memoir, the book charts a year in Laura’s life as, after years of feeling that she experiences life differently, she is diagnosed in her mid-forties as autistic. From the very first page as a reader you are inside Laura’s head; the book is an invaluable insight that allows you to see the world through autistic eyes, peppered with fascinating, practical and helpful comment from some of the experts Laura has leaned upon for advice through her diagnosis. The book explores the differences between male and female autism (women are far less likely to be diagnosed as their behaviour often hides the signs), and with the kind of clear honesty that only comes with being on the spectrum Laura observes the communication issues between her and her family, as well as how autism affects her approach to her career. Best of all, the book gives hope; to those who feel different and wonder why, to those with an autistic child who need to know that they can live a successful life, and to those living with autism who feel misunderstood. In reading Laura’s story I hope I’ll be far better at recognising autism in others, as well as helping my nephew to find his place in the world; I’d make everyone read it if I could.”

Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor