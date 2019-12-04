Glossier has launched a limited edition skincare gift set just in time for Christmas

4 December 2019
glossier-4

Glossier's gift set The Skincare Edit just landed and we'll be buying it for all of our gal pals - there's a limited edition of Balm Dotcom launching too...

Glossier has been blessing us recently; firstly with a London pop-up , and now with two brand new launches.

Just in time for us to add to our Christmas lists, The Skincare Edit  is a gift set including Glossier’s best-selling skincare in travel-friendly sizes, plus a pink logo headband, all bundled up in a giftable, recyclable carry case.

Launching today at £42, it holds host to Milky Jelly Cleanser, Super Bounce, Priming Moisturizer Rich, Balm Dotcom Original, Balm Dotcom Rose and Futuredew.

If that wasn't enough, a new limited edition of Balm Dotcom has landed. Named Scarf, the silky balm will be £15, or free if you spend over £65 - as if we needed an excuse to part with a little extra of our cash.

We know we should be concentrating on finishing our  Christmas shopping , but just a little treat for ourselves can't hurt...

