Glossier has launched a limited edition skincare gift set just in time for Christmas

Glossier has been blessing us recently; firstly with a London pop-up , and now with two brand new launches.
Just in time for us to add to our Christmas lists, The Skincare Edit is a gift set including Glossier’s best-selling skincare in travel-friendly sizes, plus a pink logo headband, all bundled up in a giftable, recyclable carry case.
Launching today at £42, it holds host to Milky Jelly Cleanser, Super Bounce, Priming Moisturizer Rich, Balm Dotcom Original, Balm Dotcom Rose and Futuredew.
If that wasn't enough, a new limited edition of Balm Dotcom has landed. Named Scarf, the silky balm will be £15, or free if you spend over £65 - as if we needed an excuse to part with a little extra of our cash.
We know we should be concentrating on finishing our Christmas shopping , but just a little treat for ourselves can't hurt...
