Glossier launches hand cream - form an orderly queue

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the launch of Glossier's Hand Cream is a response to us all having very dry hands from all the washing and hand sanitising , but actually it's been in the works for almost two years. Ahead of today's launch, they have already given 10,000 bottles of it to healthcare workers in the US.

Available from today, simply called Hand Cream and priced £16 for 50ml, it might well be the chicest hand cream we've ever laid eyes on (sorry Chanel La Creme Main ). It lives in a palm-sized squeezy soft-touch rounded tube with a red flip top – and the packaging is all recyclable. There'll be a tube of this in every one of our handbags when lockdown is lifted!

Fans of Glossier's signature scent You will love this – it smells very similar to the fragrance with fresh clean notes that are instantly recognisable to wearers of the perfume.

While we haven't had a chance to test the claims yet, Hand Cream boasts almost instant absorption and professes not to leave a filmy layer on your mitts.

There's a barrier cream element to it too thanks to an ingredient called 'glycofilm pollustop' which creates an undetectable second-skin layer over the hands. The formula also includes anti-oxidant extracts of rosemary leaf, echinacea and rice bran to soothe and soften. Meadowfoam seed oil is also in the formula to lock in moisture. It's cruelty-free , gluten-free and dairy-free too.

It's available to buy from today either on its own or part of the limited edition Comfort Collection set, which includes Hand Cream, Priming Moisturizer Rich , and Bubblewrap to help see us through these trying times. The set will retail for £55, which is a saving of £13.

Glossier Hand Cream, £16

