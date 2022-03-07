Glossier’s newest launch is a micellar water, but not as you know it

Got milk? The skincare market of late certainly does - from Pixi’s new Hydrating Milky Tonic range to Garnier Milky Micellar Cleansing Water , skincare textures have gone distinctly creamy. This isn’t exactly a new moo-ve (apologies) for “skin first makeup second” Glossier - Milky Jelly Cleanser has been a staple in the brand’s range since the get-go, and it’s now joined by a similarly dairy inspired eye makeup remover that promises to whisk away waterproof mascara, liner and shadow in one neat sweep without any rubbing or resultant redness.

Launching today, Glossier Milky Oil , £10 for 100ml, is a fusion of micellar water and a grime dissolving weightless oil that works as well on lips and glittery faces as it does on stubborn eye makeup. With the same staple base as the much-loved Milky Jelly Cleanser (it goes big on vitamin B5 and soothing comfrey root extract), it does a thorough whip round after you’ve washed your face to banish panda eyes and the ‘teat’ top means you won’t spill it down the sink or use more than you need.

Suitable for sensitive eyes, it’s what the bare bones of your skincare regime should be really - simple, gentle, effective and functional. Here’s hoping Glossier do a Garnier and start churning out litres of the stuff, milking parlour style.

Buy it now

The Glossier news you can’t miss if you love sheer makeup

Follow Anna on Twitter and Instagram