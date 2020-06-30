Glossier’s new mattifying moisturiser promises to make you glowy, not shiny

It’s been a while since we had a new launch from Glossier, so we’re excited to fill you in on the latest release from the brand, Priming Moisturizer Balance , £23, a morning and evening oil-control gel-cream that makes powder and blotting paper a thing of the past.

The light-weight moisturiser, designed for oily and combination skin, launches today and includes niacinamide and willow bark extract in the ingredients lineup to smooth the look of skin texture, while marine extract reduces shine to mattify your complexion.

If you're an oily-type you'll know that your skin can be rather demanding; it wants something hydrating, but also a product that doesn’t add additional shine or dry out the skin as this can actually result in more oil. On top of that, you need a product that controls that dreaded midday shine. Ever the over-achievers, Glossier has addressed all of these needs with this easily-absorbed cream which promises to moisturise, control shine and refine the look of pores, keeping you matte all day long.

Glossier is famed for dewy, glowing skin so it seems against everything the brand believes in to mattify the skin, but they promise you'll still have that satiny, moisturised finish that we know and love but without the oil breakthrough. The beauty of the product is that as well as instantly taming shine, with daily use the benefits build up over time to keep you oil-free for longer thanks to the marine extract in the formula, which is sourced from the fermentation of Antarctic Ocean marine bacteria.

As well as niacinamide to improve the look of pores and willow bark extract to smooth the look of skin, other ingredients include apple fruit extract to lock in moisture and bamboo extract to improve the skin’s texture. As with all Glossier goodies, this is cruelty-free, made without fragrance, non-comedogenic, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and oil-free.

Buy it now

MORE GLOSS: What to buy from Plenaire: the skincare brand Glossier fans will love