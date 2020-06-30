Glossier’s new mattifying moisturiser promises to make you glowy, not shiny

Melanie Macleod30 June 2020
glossier-priming-moisturizer-balance

Priming Moisturizer Balance is here to solve all your oily woes

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

It’s been a while since we had a new launch from Glossier, so we’re excited to fill you in on the latest release from the brand, Priming Moisturizer Balance , £23, a morning and evening oil-control gel-cream that makes powder and blotting paper a thing of the past.

The light-weight moisturiser, designed for oily and combination skin, launches today and includes niacinamide  and willow bark extract in the ingredients lineup to smooth the look of skin texture, while marine extract reduces shine to mattify your complexion.

If you're an oily-type  you'll know that your skin can be rather demanding; it wants something hydrating, but also a product that doesn’t add additional shine or dry out the skin as this can actually result in more oil. On top of that, you need a product that controls that dreaded midday shine. Ever the over-achievers, Glossier has addressed all of these needs with this easily-absorbed cream which promises to moisturise, control shine and refine the look of pores, keeping you matte all day long.

Glossier is famed for dewy, glowing skin so it seems against everything the brand believes in to mattify the skin, but they promise you'll still have that satiny, moisturised finish that we know and love but without the oil breakthrough. The beauty of the product is that as well as instantly taming shine, with daily use the benefits build up over time to keep you oil-free for longer thanks to the marine extract in the formula, which is sourced from the fermentation of Antarctic Ocean marine bacteria.

As well as niacinamide to improve the look of pores and willow bark extract to smooth the look of skin, other ingredients include apple fruit extract to lock in moisture and bamboo extract to improve the skin’s texture. As with all Glossier goodies, this is cruelty-free, made without fragrance, non-comedogenic, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and oil-free.

Buy it now

MORE GLOSS: What to buy from Plenaire: the skincare brand Glossier fans will love


You may also like

Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
What is the best skincare for teens?
I’ve tried dozens of cosmetic tweakments and this is the one I rate the most


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More