Glossy Posse Picks: Our Murad skincare favourites

LA based dermatologist Dr Howard Murad has been at the forefront of innovative, clinically tested and trialled skincare for more than 30 years with his California-made, world-renowned brand. It’s fair to say that if you’re looking for effective ingredients delivered in artfully blended formulas within the best packaging possible (packaging matters when it comes to skincare performance), Dr Murad’s your man.

There’s a range to suit almost every skin situation, from acne to hyperpigmentation. So this week, in partnership with Murad, we’ve cherry picked our personal staples, both cult classic and new to the market, that have gone above and beyond to keep skin looking and feeling healthy.

Scroll on for anti-pollution moisturisers and more...