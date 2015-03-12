Glow like a goddess with Charlotte Tilbury’s new moisturising mask

Known to prep and prime some of the worlds most beautiful starlets (Sienna Miller, Poppy Delevingne and Laura Bailey to name a few), Charlotte Tilbury knows a thing or two when it comes to maxing on your beauty potential. And, like every artist knows, the finished masterpiece is only ever as good as the canvas underneath it - which is why this decongesting mask is our new must-have product for achieving the optimum in radiant, red-carpet beauty.

Inspired by Tanit, the Goddess of Ibiza and rebirth, this supercharged mask is based on an ancient Mediterranean beauty recipe discovered by Charlotte herself while growing up in Ibiza. As is typical with all of her products, this mask is anything but one dimensional and contains a bevy of luxurious ingredients to ensure a truly flawless finish. Healing Spanish clay absorbs oil and draws out impurities, while Bio Nymph Peptide helps to induce DNA repair and boost synthesis of collagen (whilst protecting it from degradation). The final touch of nourishing almond oil and frangipani flower extract deliver a heavenly scent and the properties for a cashmere-soft finish.

What’s more, it’s incredibly quick and simple to use - simply take a generous amount and massage gently into the skin and leave on for 10 minutes, before washing off with warm water and a flannel. The end result will leave you with tighter, brighter pores and a moisturised dewy complexion that’s perfectly primed and ready to glow. The perfect treatment for a parched post-winter complexion, this mask would make Aphrodite herself green with envy.

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask, £45, buy online

