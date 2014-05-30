Going South: Roadtesting rejuvenating face masks

I am not one of those Nicole Kidman types who like to sit in the shade, swathed in a giant hat, slathering on the factor 500 while po-facedly complaining about how awful the sun is for your skin. I like the sun, I love it and always have. I spent my teenage years pretending to revise for my exams while horizontal on a bean bag gently trying to cook myself, sizzling like a pinky Porker sausage seasoned with baby oil. In my twenties I used any carrot based product I could find. It was only in my thirties that I vaguely began to pay attention to any factor whatsoever. The result? Along with the cigaretting, the wining and my inability to turn down a vodka-based cocktail, I now have a face the texture and consistency of a crocodile handbag.

So when GTG suggested I road test some newfangled face masks, in the name of lizard ladies everywhere I jumped at the chance.

BeautyPro Collagen Infused Facial Mask , £20. This is one of those burns-victim masks that every ‘exhausted’ superstar is selfie-ing right now. It comes out of the packet like a freezing sloppy joe and you have to flatten it all over your skin and lie there for 15 mins. There is not a massive amount of room in my day to lie down for 15 minutes so it took a lot of energy not to fall asleep and wake up at 3am with it smeared all over the my pillow. But I did it, and it was good. Smooth and only a little sticky.

Charlotte Tilbury Multi Miracle Glow , £45. As a fellow ginger with just as many freckles, Charlotte gets the ‘naughty blonde who should not have ever sat in the sun’ thing very well. She also understands that no one wants to get out of bed after 15 minutes. So this mask is a shove on and pass out mask, perfect for party to office or putting on when on a plane. I loved it.