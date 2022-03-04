Going South: Tried and tested cleansing oils

Clearly I am as flighty and as flimsy as a baby-doll nightie in a force eight gale and probably just as useful. In beauty terms I am not, let’s be frank, a stayer. There are women who remain loyal to products, mating for life like loyal swans, standing firm in the barrage of brazen brassiness other brands hurl at them. But not me. I’ll pick up this, that and the other, glob it, sniff it, slop it, slather it, use it for a few weeks and then get bored. My bathroom cabinet looks like a bargain bin, too scrotty even, for the exit aisles of Poundland.

So here I am. Having done three weeks of ‘no oil’ (which I liked, I hasten to add, except it did leave me with a rather tight sort of Putin-esque snaked eyed feeling around the peepers) I have inevitably done a bit of a volte-face. As agile as a sequin-clad gymnast in the Commonwealth Games, I’ve pulled the leotard out of my arse, waved to the judges and flick-flaked, handsprung and double-back summersaulted to the other corner and so now I am testing out oily cleansers.

Now as a former contact lens wearer (I have since been lasered) one of the things I shall be looking for is that the oils don’t sting. I have lost count of the amount of times I have jogged up and down on the spot, flapping my hands and whistling through the backs of my teeth as tears run down my face due to stinging eye creams and oils. It’s my bête noir. And secondly the smell. There are only so many conflicting smells you can have at the same time: perfume + face cream + deodorant + eye cream = a potpourri of pong.

Melvita Milky Cleansing Oil for Face and Eyes