Join our Goldfaden MD Glow facial online class and get a £100 derm-developed skincare kit!

Lisa Goldfaden grew up watching her dermatologist father Gary Goldfaden MD heal the skin and transform the confidence of so many people, that she wanted to be part of that journey. She’s now co-founder of the family firm with unrivalled knowledge of skincare. And we can't wait for you to meet her at our latest online event.

Goldfaden MD is a unique combination of dermatologist knowledge and plant power, harnessing clean ingredients to give radiant results. At this unmissable masterclass (also available on catch-up) you’ll get to try six of the globally-acclaimed products for yourself as Lisa guides you through a glow-getting facial. She’ll be showing you how to build the best routine for your skin type as well as facial massage techniques to lift and sculpt. She’ll also be on hand to answer all your skincare questions.

What’s in your £100 skincare kit?

Housed in an exclusive cosmetic bag designed alongside Australian artist, Jen Luby, your bag includes travel sizes of the following Goldfaden MD products

Brightening Elixir Serum

Pure Start Cleanser

Doctor’s Scrub Exfoliator

Bright Eyes Dark Circle Radiance Concentrate

Hands To Heart Hand Cream

Radiance Repair Daily Renewal Serum

Wake Up Call Overnight Enhancing Facial Treatments

Cosmetic Bag

What are you waiting for? Sign up now

Event details

When: Tuesday 21 June 2022, 7-7.45pm BST

Where: Join via Zoom

Tickets: £25 (includes £100 goodie bag)

Sign up now via Eventbrite.

Discover more Get The Gloss masterclasses and great goodie bags!

Goodie bags are shipped to the UK only, despatched by Goldfaden MD who makes every effort to ensure your kit arrives before the Please bear with us in times of postal delays.