Hang a bee on the tree to treat winter skin woes

Anna Hunter 17 December 2015
burts-bees-bauble

The best things in life are both decorative and functional. Enter Burt’s Bees bauble gift sets…

If someone you know is troubled by chapped lips and dry bits, relieve any hint of Christmas irritation with a cheery, soothing solution in the form of a little ball of joy from Burt’s Bees. The Beeswax and Pomegranate baubles are both bright and merry in a retro kind of way, and while they certainly add a splash of colour to your tree (stash them with goodies again next year), it’s the contents that make them quite the treat for anyone in need of a touch of skincare TLC.

Both baubles feature Burt’s Bees rich, cult Hand Salve; a standby for gardeners, swimmers and the dry of hand since its invention. A buttery, almost medicinal balm, it quite literally smoothes over the cracks while nourishing skin and improving its appearance (think supple rather than visibly suffering). A tiny dab of the herbal salve goes a very long way, and it works wonders on hands and heels when applied as an intensive overnight treatment. Basically, there’s a lot going on in this little tin.

Where the baubles differ is in the lip balm stakes; if a pink tint appeals then pomegranate will fit that bill, and if you’re after something more boyish or basic, the classic beeswax is the one. Conditioning natural oils and beeswax ensure that lips are both moisturised and protected during wear, without any shine or stickiness. The original beeswax balm does tingle quite a bit when applied, so if you’re much loved one is sensitive to menthol or mint, pomegranate might be a better option, but otherwise, watch them slather these two on with abandon during winter walks.

Burt’s Bees Classic Beeswax and Pomegranate Gift Sets, £6.99 each,  buy online

