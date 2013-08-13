Harrods Thai takeover

For a taste of Thai beauty at its finest, drop into Harrods for a glimpse into the sights, scents and sounds of the Far East. In an original new pop-up running until the 31st of August, the store’s Brompton Road windows have been transformed for their Celebration of Colour and Light – a festival hailing all things Thai from crafts to beauty to its vibrant culture.

Last night, GTG popped by to find out about Erb, Thailand’s no.1 beauty brand and to speak with its founder, Pattree Bhakdilbutr. The only beauty brand invited to participate in this exclusive event, the range of luxurious products has garnered a loyal following in its homeland and also includes a collaboration created with Thai Royalty – the Princess Earth Mineral Collection.

At the helm of the brand is the super stylish Pattree – a former fashion designer turned beauty maestro. Having previously been named by Thailand’s Marie Claire as “Style Icon of the Year” and crowned “Bangkok’s Most Stylish Woman of the Year” by Thai Elle, it’s clear to see the way her fashion roots have influenced each product’s ornate and elegant packaging. Inspired by her childhood and the herbs and formulations used by her grandmother (such as the Gel Body Scrub) and traditional Siamese court culture, the range comprises of a variety of exotic and nourishing ingredients such as jasmine, rice, turmeric, tamarind, lotus and ylang ylang.

With an array of upliftingly-scented body serums, creams, tonics, scrubs and hair care on offer, our favourites have to be the Open Mind Refreshing Lotion (a stress-relieving balm, ideal for travelling) and the Mineral Hand Cream. A particularly intriguing part of the collection comes in the form of the Up In Arms Underarm Detox Mask and Skin Toner treatments - a unique duo designed to relieve less than pleasant underarm aromas in the long-term, which been incredibly popular in its native land.

An extra bonus for guests to the pop-up lies in the form of a complimentary express massage for a moment of calm away from the bustling shopping crowds outside. Also keep your eyes peeled for the elegant Thai dance performances and live music – the perfect shopping break treat in our books.

Erb will be launching shortly online at www.erbasia.com/uk