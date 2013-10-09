Has the Fountain of Youth been found? Fountain launches The Hyaluronic Molecule

Ayesha Muttucumaru 9 October 2013
get-the-gloss-fountain-the-hyaluronic-molecule-2

New beauty brand Fountain is the name on everybody's lips with their skin-boosting supplements, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

If you’re a regular user of the London Underground and all of the joys that it has to offer, it would have been impossible to ignore the posters for brand of the moment Fountain and their duo of wrinkle-delaying supplements.

Their latest launch, The Hyaluronic Molecule , £27.99 is the first ever water soluble form of Hyaluronic Acid and is currently creating some serious beauty buzz in the industry, no less because of the following this effective anti-ager has garnered in its cream and serum form.

Working from the inside out, it claims to act as an internal tissue hydrator to cushion joints and provide a natural support structure to the dermis, to help fight the ageing telltale signs of skin that’s dry, dehydrated and just generally a bit, well, blah.

According to Tom Heinar, Scientific Director of Deciem (the company behind Fountain), “Hyaluronic acid (HA) is nature’s own hydrator that is found throughout the body, mainly in the skin, the eyes and the joints. HA amounts decline quickly upon UV exposure and also sustainably as part of the ageing process.” He adds, “In its pure form, HA is very difficult to dissolve and requires hours of heated agitation, disallowing the body to absorb it effectively. The Hyaluronic Molecule contains an extraordinarily high concentration of HA in the first-ever pre-dissolved dietary supplement for maximum bioavailability.”

The product joins its predecessor, The Beauty Molecule , £24.99 (already a bestseller at Boots) - a supplement offering the first ever water-soluble version of Resveratrol. Claiming to delay the ageing process and extend the lifespan of cells by encouraging a healthier and slower division rate, a recent Harvard Study demonstrated the power of the compound in directly activating a protein that promotes health and longevity.

So has the elusive Fountain of Youth been found? Only time will tell. Firm believers that what you put in your body can have as important an effect as what you put on it, we have the #GlossyPosse on the case to test them out. We’ll make sure to keep you posted on the results and to let you know if they’re truly worthy of the hype. Watch this space...

