Heavenly Hands? Sounds like a touch of gift genius to us...

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 December 2015
balance-me-hand-duo

Stocking filler skincare doesn’t get more hard-working than Balance Me’s Heavenly Hands Duo

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Small enough for her handbag, mighty enough to help her duke it out with the elements, this duo of award-winning hand creams from Balance Me boasts some serious hand care hardware.

The ultimate skincare soothers for dry, chapped or weathered hands, each offers a bevy of benefits to help re-hydrate and reinvigorate even the most winter-worn of double digits. For mature skin, look no further than the Super Moisturising Hand Cream, which counts shea butter and yarrow essential oils as a couple of its conditioning treats. For a surge of skin smoothing feel good factor, the Rose Otto Hand Cream is their perfect match courtesy of kukui nut and camellia oils and a hefty dose of shea butter mixed in too for good measure.

When it comes to beauty boosters that’ll last throughout the seasons, this dynamic duo is certain to act as the ultimate helping hand.

The Balance Me Heavenly Hands Duo is £10 and is available to  buy online here .

