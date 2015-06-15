Hit the spot: 12 bad skin day saviours you need to try now
Whether you’re prone to breakouts, suffer from adult acne, have a spot that just won’t budge or are on the quest for the secret to glowing skin, which products really deliver when it comes to achieving a smoother, healthier complexion? We’ve been busy here at GTG HQ trying to suss the secret to good skin by making over the contents of our bathroom shelves and trying and testing a bevy of skin problem solvers to find the true beauty elite.
From brightening face masks to clear complexion essentials, quick fixes to overnight treatments, whatever your budget or your skin concern, here are the 12 beauty products that deliver the goods when your skin needs to get its mojo back.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Cicaplast Pro Recovery
This intensive treatment is the perfect choice for times when a bad skin day extends to a bad skin week. Ideal for calming down angry spots and clearing up dry patches, its anti-bacterial formula and soothing and moisturising properties provide just the right amount of anti-inflammatory gumption to help a stormy visage weather most skincare storms - think of it as a much-needed chill pill for the most flustered of complexions.
£13.50.
Masque Bar Anti-blemish Mud Mask
More a thick cream than a traditional mud mask, this skin perfector feels instantly refreshing when applied. Ready to wash off within 15-20 minutes, it’s particularly well suited to oily skin types, leaving them deeply cleansed, completely balanced and suitably quenched. While regular use is needed to maintain the results, at around £3 a sachet it delivers some serious bang for your buck.
£9.99.
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask
One of the best face masks we’ve tried for oily skin, expect super soft, brighter, glowing skin after implementing this weekly ritual. A delight to apply, with a texture that was extremely easy to layer up, its flake-free formula gave us a glimpse of a spa at home thanks to its fresh scent and inclusion of active charcoal to help draw out pore-clogging dirt and debris.
£23.
DHC Pore Cleansing Oil
Our resident Makeup Maniac found this cleanser to be one of the best she’s tried for thoroughly eradicating every scrap of makeup. As well as keeping blackheads and blemishes at bay without stripping the skin, it emulsified and melted away her makeup in super fast time and left her skin clear and soft. There was no residual makeup left on her cotton pad when followed with a toner, (a good test as to how efficient a cleanser really is) and its cocktail of no less than nine antioxidant botanical oils to fight free radicals gave her skin the best of pep talks too.
£25.
Pai Copaiba Deep Cleanse AHA Mask
Unlike other clarifying, pore-shrinking or general de-clogging masks we've tried, this one felt creamy, rich, nourishing and refreshingly non-tacky.
Used a few times a week it's a treat, leaving skin balanced and very soft but also refined and fresh - it exfoliates and clarifies in a gentle way that exposes yourself, your skin and the environment to no nasties whatsoever. That can't be said for the majority of products of its ilk.
£30.
GLAMGLOW Supermud Clearing Treatment
A team favourite for its ability to calm skin inflammations, reduce redness and bust blemishes, this face mask expertly brings imperfections to the skin’s surface before efficiently clearing them away. Great for a multitude of different skin types (dryer ones will feel its skincare prowess in particular) it tackles breakouts, spots and pimples in one fell swoop. One word of advice though? Never use it the night before a big event. Give it a few days to work its magic...
£40.
Caudalie Purifying Mask
The perfect T-zone treatment for those with combination and oily skin types, this face mask effectively rebalances and mattifies shiny skin, while at the same time not leaving it looking flat. Effective at bringing whiteheads and blackheads to the skin’s surface, it was a treat to apply, smelt divine and left our skin looking brighter and fresher looking. Like an airbrush to the skin, we even swapped the foundation for a tinted moisturiser afterwards - such were our levels of skin confidence the next day.
£40.
Dermalogica Overnight Clearing Gel
An excess sebum buster that can be used all over or on particularly congested areas, this skin problem solver is specifically effective on very oily and blemish prone skin in need of a stronger solution. A pint-sized breakout treatment, its combination of salicylic acid, tea tree oil and soothing vitamin blend helps keep breakouts at bay, helping to calm skin both in the short and long-term too.
£41.75.
Liz Earle Gentle Exfoliator
This is quite simply one of our favourite face scrubs around for its skin smoothing capabilities. Comprising of soft jojoba beads to gently buff away product build up and dead skin cells, it leaves skin softer, suppler and squeaky clean, with none of the expected tightness that many of its more aggressive counterparts can often be guilty of in our experience.
£15.75.
Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser
Refreshing, reinvigorating and effective on clogged pores (without leaving skin overly dry afterwards), this gentle yet effective cleanser is ideal for sallow complexions looking for a quick and easy daily detox. Formulated used Amazonian White Clay to help remove excess oil and exfoliate dead skin cells away, it tackles congestion with ease for a less abrasive and overall more comfortable deep clean.
£18.
Murad Blemish Clearing Solution
The claim that 96% of users saw clearer skin in just 72 hours is pretty promising, and for such an apparently potent lotion this cream was surprisingly light, silky and inoffensive both in smell and texture, (no harsh chemical whiff or tingling to speak of). Salicylic acid is the principal spot-attacking ingredient and the solution definitely shrank our blemishes. It left our skin smoother after application too, making it a great choice for applying under makeup and the rest of your skincare.
£39.50.
Elemis Herbal Lavender Repair Mask
Ideal for the night before a special occasion, this restorative and reparative face mask is the perfect choice for those looking for a therapeutic decongestive treatment. A pleasure for both the skin and senses, it can be used overnight on problematic areas or as a 10 minute mask to brighten a dull looking complexion. Conditioning and replenishing, it leaves skin calmer, smoother and glowing - the ideal purifying treat if you ask us.
£30.
