Do your hands look older than your face?

You wouldn’t step out the door without a healthy covering of SPF on your face , but do your hands get the same treatment? We didn’t think so. Despite the fact that our mitts are every bit as exposed as our face, they’re lucky if they get a cursory coat of hand cream , which often leads to them looking old before their time. In fact, our hands are one of the first places on the body to show signs of ageing and that's down to the thinness of the skin and the fact that they often get a hefty dose of sun. “The skin on the backs of our hands is especially thin and sensitive, with hardly any fatty tissue and very few sebaceous glands,” explains Dr Sophie Shotter, founder of Illuminate Skin Clinic. “The lack of collagen and elastin in the first place means that even a little sun damage can cause a big change in skin quality.” Frequent hand washing is also a factor in premature hand ageing. "It strips the skin of its natural oils, which hands have relatively little of, to begin with,” Sophie continues. Throw in the use of hand sanitiser, which has a high concentration of drying alcohol and you’ve got a recipe for dry, chapped hands that look older than their years. Since the start of the year, Sophie has seen a spike in interest in hand treatments and has brought out an at-home and in-clinic brightening peel to meet demands (more below). Our hands age like any other part of our body - they just do it rather more visibly. Just like our face, hands lose collagen and elastin (aka the bounce-back and padding) with age and sun damage. They become dry, crepey with noticeable hyperpigmentation or age spots. As hands lose their plumpness they can start to look bony. The skin becomes even thinner and starts to look more translucent and we can see the veins underneath according to aesthetics doctor Dr Bibi Ghalaie of London cosmetic clinic Beauty Aesthetics . (the same thing happens around the eyes - age-related dark circles are caused by blood vessels showing through thin skin). "The loss of subcutaneous tissues and fats not only makes veins more visible but also increases ages spots and pigmentation." If you have black or dark skin, volume loss isn't such an issue, explains Dr Sophie: "Darker skin has more collagen than pale skin so signs of collagen loss can be delayed but dark skin is very prone to hyperpigmentation and age spots may develop quicker." How to keep hands soft and youthful Prevention is always better than a cure and applying sun cream to the back of your hands daily and again after hand washing is essential. Hand cream is key to prevent the skin from losing moisture (transepidermal water loss) and keep paws hydrated and more supple. To lock in hydration and help to nourish the skin, look for hand creams with hyaluronic acid, glycerine and aloe vera, as well as richer ingredients such as shea butter and rosehip oil, recommends Ziad Halub, head of training for Patchology , which makes super-nourishing hand masks.

Other hand hydrating ingredients Dr Sophie recommends are ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier , vitamin E as a natural moisturiser and urea to soften the skin. Like Ziad she's a fan of glycerine to draw moisture into the skin. A natural hand cream that's rich in moisture : Zenii Hand and Nail Cream, £27 for 100ml



Containing vitamin E, shea butter and cocoa butter, this is nourishing and moisturising with natural ingredients. An intensive exfoliating hand cream for dry rough hands: Ameliorate Intensive Hand Treatment , £16 for 75ml

Containing a mixture of natural moisturisers and exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid therapy, this rish cream will help to revitalise even the driest hands. A barrier hand cream for when you're hard at work: Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, £16 for 150ml



Designed for heavy work (does lifting dumbbells count?) this harnesses the power of avocado oil which is a natural source of amino acid proteins, and vitamins A, D and E. Use it before and after gardening, cleaning or going out in the cold. How to prevent treat age-spots on your hands "If you want to target ageing and pigmentation , the ingredients typically associated with the face will work the same way on the hands," says Ziad. He suggests looking for vitamin C to brighten, liquorice to break up melanin (dark spots) and niacinamide to reduce inflammation and hyperpigmentation. Tranexamic acid is also great for zapping sunspots but isn't commonly found in hand creams so you'll need to use your facial skincare for your hands to get their hit. The Inkey List's Tranexamic Acid Overnight Treatment , £14.99, has a cult following for its brightening powers and is inexpensive enough to use on your hands as well as your face. Dr Sophie offers an at-home kit with a peel and a mask, which costs £110 for six applications. We've tried it and it really is an SOS for age and environment-damaged hands. It leaves your hands, touchably soft and bright. SPF is also essential when it comes to preventing age spits, of course. A sensitive hand cream with sunscreen: G reen People Edelweiss & Green Tea Hand Guard SPF30, £17.50 for 50ml

Small enough to slip in your handbag, fragrance-free and good for sensitive skin, this chemical SPF hand cream ticks all the boxes. It protects from both UVA and UVB rays An on the go SPF: Margaret Dabbs London SPF30 Sun Defence, £22 for 100ml



This dry, non-greasy spray is easy to use on the go so you’ll never forget to reapply and is infused with argan oil for its nourishing properties. A hyaluronic acid formula for plumping: Prai Ageless Hand Cream, £20 for 124ml

This multi-tasker both fades dark spots and include hyaluronic acid for hydrating and plumping. How to treat thinning skin on hands Choose hand cream with retinol (vitamin A) and peptides for textured or thinning skin. “Retinol stimulates elastin and collagen production," says Dr Sophie. Using a barrier cream is a good shout too to reinforce the skin's natural barrier. Cerave’s Soothing and Repairing Hand Cream , £6, is a budget-friendly option recommended by Dr Bibi and can have a reparative effect on dry and rough hands. An overnight niacinamide and retinol hand cream: Goldfaden MD Hands to Heart , £37 for 88ml

This is Dr Sophie’s night time favourite and contains a potent anti-ageing combination of coenzyme Q10, niacinamide, retinol, glucosamine and hyaluronic acid. A retinol hand cream for youthful-looking hands: Beauty Pie Super Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Treatment, £40 typical price/ £8.10 for members, 75ml

