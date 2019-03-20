This new night cream targets dark spots like never before

In skincare terms, Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum has been the no 1 bestselling anti-dark spot product in French pharmacies (where all French women shop for skincare, bien sûr) since 2008, and the grape powered brand has some pretty innovative news for 2019 to follow up on its enormous success. The new Dark Spot Correcting Glycolic Night Cream has just launched and boasts a host of active ingredients that work synergistically to brighten skin and even out tone without the harsh side-effects of some hyperpigmentation treatments. The ingredients are of 95 per cent natural origin but don’t for a minute think that that doesn’t make them powerful - here’s what the new night cream brings to your bathroom shelf.

Dark spots, age spots, sun spots, liver spots, brown spots...whatever you call hyperpigmentation, it affects most of us to some degree and according to a study of 2500 French women between the ages of 20 to 60 by Caudalie and Ipsos, it ranks as our third highest beauty issue overall. Hyperpigmentation can be triggered by everything from sun exposure to hormonal changes and acne scarring, and while anything from chemical peels to laser treatments can prove very effective, it can be a minefield to know what to use at home.

A patented grape extract that’s 62x more powerful than vitamin C

If you hang around here often you’ll know that vitamin C is one of the most potent antioxidants on the planet and that it’s famed as a depigmenting agent. Natural alternative viniferine, however, is a molecule derived from 100 per cent French sourced grape vine sap, discovered and patented by Caudalie, that’s been found to have 62x the efficacy of vitamin C in terms of targeting the enzyme in the skin that’s responsible for excessive melanin production. Plus, it has much less potential for irritation. As well as being a stellar natural ingredient in terms of preventing and reducing hyperpigmentation, it’s also been shown to boost microcirculation, which in turn leads to brighter, healthier skin.

A gentle peel

Chemical peels are extremely effective for deep exfoliation and clarifying skin tone, but they can trigger adverse reactions. Caudalie Dark Spot Correcting Glycolic Night Cream combines refining and brightening glycolic AHA with an arginine amino acid to slow down the release of glycolic acid into the skin. Its effects are gradual, rather than aggressive, making the complex more suitable for sensitive skin. For further luminosity, the night cream also contains naturally exfoliating papaya enzymes, which when combined with arginine and glycolic acid, serve to speed up skin cell renewal overnight. Think fast results without the inflammation, and for even quicker results you can apply a thicker layer to skin to act as an intensive overnight mask. In clinical studies 95 per cent of the 21 women participating reported visible effects after just one night’s use, so that’s a reassuring starting point.

A hydration hit

Rich in moisture-binding hyaluronic acid and olive-derived emollient squalane, the night cream leaves skin soft and supple, while lipid loaded grape seed oil and organic shea butter also help on the hydration front. Essentially, it provides all the nourishment you’d expect from a night cream, with superior action against dark spots to promote the radiant complexion of your dreams upon awakening.