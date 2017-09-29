How does Boots’ new budget skincare range scrub up?

When it comes to skincare on a shoestring, Boots may have just raised the stakes thanks to its new skincare range that starts from just £3.99.

The pharmacy’s first brand in 15 years, the line-up features 23 products that are formulated without parabens and they cover cleansing and hydration as well as more problem-specific concerns. It focuses primarily on prevention rather than cure with each designed to help tackle the root of common skin ailments. Furthermore, with its development having been led by Dr Mike Bell, whose previous projects have included the hugely successful No7 Protect & Perfect Serum and Intense Advanced Serum , Lift & Luminate Day and Night Serums and Restore and Renew Day & Night Serum, it's safe to say that it joins an impressive high street dynasty.

“Our research shows that women want consistently healthy looking skin but achieving this can be difficult when everyday life factors such as air pollution, temperature change, hormone change, stress or tiredness can cause the skin to become unbalanced,” says Dr Bell. “Our solution was to develop the ultimate skincare hack: a range of products to deliver visibly healthier skin in just 28 days.”

With price points that make it noticeably more affordable than its counterparts, which of the budget beauty products have piqued our interest? These are our reviews so far from a first impression perspective. Ranging from £4.49 for a lip balm to £7.99 for a day cream and £16.99 for a serum, they’ve certainly caught our attention price-wise.

Your Good Skin Balancing Concentrate, £16.99 for 30ml