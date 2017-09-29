How does Boots’ new budget skincare range scrub up?

With prices starting from £3.99, Boots’ new Your Good Skin range sounds great for both skin and savings
When it comes to skincare on a shoestring, Boots may have just raised the stakes thanks to its new skincare range that starts from just £3.99.
The pharmacy’s first brand in 15 years, the line-up features 23 products that are formulated without parabens and they cover cleansing and hydration as well as more problem-specific concerns. It focuses primarily on prevention rather than cure with each designed to help tackle the root of common skin ailments. Furthermore, with its development having been led by Dr Mike Bell, whose previous projects have included the hugely successful No7 Protect & Perfect Serum and Intense Advanced Serum , Lift & Luminate Day and Night Serums and Restore and Renew Day & Night Serum, it's safe to say that it joins an impressive high street dynasty.
“Our research shows that women want consistently healthy looking skin but achieving this can be difficult when everyday life factors such as air pollution, temperature change, hormone change, stress or tiredness can cause the skin to become unbalanced,” says Dr Bell. “Our solution was to develop the ultimate skincare hack: a range of products to deliver visibly healthier skin in just 28 days.”
With price points that make it noticeably more affordable than its counterparts, which of the budget beauty products have piqued our interest? These are our reviews so far from a first impression perspective. Ranging from £4.49 for a lip balm to £7.99 for a day cream and £16.99 for a serum, they’ve certainly caught our attention price-wise.
Your Good Skin Balancing Concentrate, £16.99 for 30ml
The hero product in the collection, it’s also the most expensive due to its concentration of ingredients and range of claims. Formulated to improve skin texture, skin tone evenness, moisture levels, radiance and oiliness in 28 days, it contains an antioxidant complex comprising of green tea, vitamin C, vitamin E and lipochroman, brightening and smoothing Japanese lily turf, and naturally occurring oil, sphinganine. I particularly like its silky texture which feels light and comfortable on my skin.
Your Good Skin Antioxidant Day Cream SPF 30, £7.99 for 75ml
Designed to protect and hydrate, our Editor Victoria Woodhall is already getting on pretty well with this budget day cream. More of a fluid than a cream and lightweight in texture, it’s so far proven to be a good match for her dry skin type.
Your Good Skin Instant Dryness Rescue Moisturiser, £9.99 for 15ml
Small but mighty, this pint-sized rescue remedy for parched skin could be put to particularly good use when winter arrives. Our Sense and Sensitivity columnist Judy Johnson is our tester on this one and it’s already impressed her so far.
Your Good Skin Soothing Lip Balm, £4.49
Our Art Editor Sarah McGinnis is already in love with this moisture-boosting balm - it melts into lips fast and provides great hydration that lasts.
Your Good Skin Immediate Shine Relief, £9.99 for 15ml
An on-the-go treatment devised to quickly mattify oily areas, our Administration Assistant Alex Harrison has found that it’s delivered on its claims very well thus far. Almost serum-like in texture, it’s been particularly good when popped on top of and underneath makeup for keeping shine at bay throughout the day.
Your Good Skin Purifying Treatment Mask, £5.49 for 125ml
Packaged in a mess-free squeezy tube, this skin-clearing clay mask is aimed for oily skin types looking for a shine-sapping weekly treatment. Senior Features Writer Anna Hunter is so far a big fan of its creamy texture that doesn’t crack or turn really dry like others. She’s noticed that her skin is both softer and smoother after one use. It possibly also even shrunk a spot too - sounds promising.
Your Good Skin is currently available from boots.com at an introductory offer of a ⅓ off.