How does the Diptyque skincare line scrub up?

Set to hit our shelves on the 27th of February, the Diptyque facial skincare collection boasts five pampering skincare essentials designed to bring a new type of bespoke beauty ritual to your daily regime. The products are beautifully packaged and the formulation, with a base of damask rose, is gentle but hardworking. We tried each of the new products to see if the range lives up to the hype...

GTG STAR PRODUCT: The Infused Facial Water, £35

Revitalising, versatile and gorgeously rose-scented, this delicate cleanser was our hands-down favourite. Designed to be used either on its own to softly cleanse skin or as a substitute for water with the other products in the range, it also hydrates, tones and perfectly preps skin before make-up. It’s the all-in-one beautifier our trans-seasonal skin so desperately needed.

Nourishing Cleansing Balm, £44

Best for drier and more mature skin types, this creamy-textured balm effectively removes all make-up in one fell swoop. Rich and buttery, leaving skin plumped up and squeaky clean, it can either be used as a fine oil when warmed up between fingertips or as a soothing milk when mixed with water. It contains sweet almond oil to nourish and ylang ylang, mimosa and geranium waxes so it’s also heavy enough to be used as mask if your skin needs a quick complexion pick-me-up before bedtime.

Radiance Boosting Powder, £38

A unique part of the range, we have a feeling that you’ll either love or hate this product. Inspired by Japanese rituals, its power lies in the multi-faceted texture - a common theme in the range. Just add water and it turns into a light foam that will gently buff away impurities and claims to leave skin glowing and radiant. While our skin wasn’t exactly illuminated, it did feel cooling on application and went some way to help shift the dirt and grime of the day thanks to its white clay, vitamins, minerals and infusion of rose petal, jasmine and sweet orange blossom powders. A great product if you have a bit of spare time and patience (it can be a little messy), but not necessarily everyone’s cup of tea.

Multi-Use Exfoliating Clay, £44

Another great 2-in-1 product, this unabrasive skin polish can be used as either an exfoliator or a mask. We preferred the former and were particular fans of its grainy texture which was rough enough to scrub away dead skin cells, but wasn’t uncomfortably scratchy either. The fact that it can customised to your own needs ensured it scored some extra beauty points with us.

Protective Moisturizing Lotion, £44

Smooth and softening with a wonderfully fluid feel, this moisturising day cream with a handy SPF of 15 kept our skin fresh and hydrated all day long and was light enough to be used underneath or on top of foundation. It contains grape extract to brighten and even skin tone and act on pigmentation and is delicately scented with orange blossom. The gorgeous fragrance helps to lift and rejuvenate spirits, and provides the perfect finishing touch to a range that has brought a hint of Parisian elegance to our springtime skincare routines.

The Diptyque skincare range launches on 27th February, www.diptyqueparis.co.uk