How Eau de Cologne got cool again…

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 March 2016
tom-ford-fragrance

Fresh, invigorating and more complex than the original, Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Forte and Acqua are the summer-fuelled scents we can’t get enough of. Here’s why

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

“What IS that?” collectively exclaimed an entranced Glossy Posse when this GTG writer first spritzed Tom Ford’s latest launches one overcast spring’s day. Beaming in their aqua-coloured bottles like a beacon signaling sunnier climes ahead, suffice to say Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Forte and Neroli Portofino Acqua are the high end perfume power players that have provided a much-needed glimpse of summer dreaming in the depths of a much chillier reality.

The ideal pairing for either a fragrance switch up or for something a little special for the most memorable of occasions, the range’s trademark citrus and amber signature still remains at each launch's core, both being given a distinctive interpretation to appeal to a variety of different perfume penchants. First up, Neroli Portofino Acqua – Tom Ford’s reinvention of a classic Eau de Cologne. Inspired by the cool breezes, sparkling waters and lush foliage of Portofino in Italy, its combination of neroli oil from the region’s bitter orange tree, Sicilian lemon, mandarin and bergamot make for one addictive floral fragrance that instantly transports you there and provides a lighter alternative to its more full-bodied older sibling, Neroli Portofino Forte.

More intense and multifaceted than its more playful sibling, Forte takes a more complex approach to cologne thanks to its double concentration of its floral core and introduction of coastal Italian woods and smooth leather. Also incorporating essences of blood orange, fresh lavender, basil, musks and wooden notes for an extra dimension in a wonderfully subtle way, it makes for the more interesting of the two in terms of note combinations and intricacy.

Refreshing and crisp, balancing light and dark perfectly, if you didn’t believe in the transportive powers of perfume before, these new designer scents are guaranteed to change your mind for good.

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Acqua, £95.  Buy online .

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Forte, £195.  Buy online .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

Interested in all things beauty?  Sign up to our newsletter to stay in the loop.


You may also like

The menopause skincare ranges worth trying
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More