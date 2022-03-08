How exercise and weight loss affect your skin

You’re starting to reap the rewards of working out more regularly and dodging the junk, but just how are your efforts affecting the largest organ of your body, your skin? You may report radiant, toned skin, or on the flipside you may be plagued by ‘bacne’ or have distinctly detected a few extra lines. If you’ve lost a dramatic amount of weight or had a baby, you’re also likely to notice at least a scattering of spidery stretch marks - oh joy. Here’s how to combat skin issues associated with ramping up a fitness regime or losing weight…

Skin ageing

First things first, as Peta Bee highlights, exercise and weight loss alone do not cause wrinkles :

“Last year, a study at McMaster University in Ontario Regular reported that, among regular runners and cyclists aged 65 plus, their outer and inner skin layers both resembled what scientists would typically expect to see in healthy 20- to 40-year-olds. In other words, they looked younger.”

Getting the blood pumping during a killer HIIT session or spin class will have the happy side effect of delivering more oxygen and nutrients to your skin, and building lean muscle will support the skin and help it to appear more supple and youthful as you age. Elemis co-founder and head of treatment development Noella Gabriel thinks that getting active can be a key component to ageing not only beautifully, but healthily, and prioritises physical activity almost as part of her skincare regime:

“I love to look elegant and graceful, with glowing skin. I swim five times a week, in the morning as I’m an early bird, and in addition I do two hours of exercise or stretching each week. It is important to me to feel fit; it’s something you really must work at as you age.”

When a skin expert puts this kind of emphasis on working out for optimum skin health, you know you can’t use preserving your complexion as an excuse to dodge the gym. As with all situations in life, however, practice moderation, as there are indeed times when you should be going home instead of going hard, especially where extreme weight loss and fad dieting are concerned (of course we here at GTG wouldn’t condone either). In Future Proof your Skin!, dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams highlights the effects of punishing regimes on your skin:

“There is no doubt that malnutrition and being underweight makes our skin age quicker. Low body weight has been linked to low oestrogen and DHEA levels (two of our ‘youth’ hormones) and high cortisol levels (one of the terribly ageing stress hormones). Low oestrogen and high cortisol levels are established factors involved in the acceleration of skin ageing, so for the sake of long term skin health and vitality, it is important not to let our body weight fall below the ‘normal’ range, usually measured using body mass index (BMI).”

It’s not just damaging diets that can advance ageing; combining restrictive eating with grueling training puts skin, and the body’s cells overall, under strain, as Dr Stefanie stresses:

“Undereating AND overexercising with extended cardio or other endurance sports is even worse! This lethal combination increases our levels of cortisol and adrenaline (the catabolic, ‘using up’ stress hormones) and causes our body to ‘eat itself’ from within.”

“Also, when levels of these hormones are too high, our body will not receive the important hormonal command to regenerate itself, because our hormonal balance is completely out of sync and skewed towards breaking down rather than building up tissue.”

Dr Stefanie’s take away message?

“It is important to free yourself from society’s pressure to try and lose weight if your BMI is already considered ‘normal’!”

Noella is in agreement that balance and a common sense approach to weight loss is key:

“Short term weight loss can reduce bloatedness in face and body, restore youthfulness and create the appearance of fresh, clean, re-energised skin. When it’s taken to an extreme or bordering on anorexia then it results in depletion of vital nutrients, which are key to stimulating enzymes responsible for good skin function and optimum age management. Premature ageing can then result and become very obvious from the early-mid twenties.”

If you’ve just had a baby or have lost a lot of weight due to medical advice, firstly, congratulations, and secondly, don’t panic about skyrocketing skin ageing. Noella assured me that there are things you can do at home to help skin to retain smoothness and elasticity:

“Because the skin has been stretched due to excess weight or fluid retention, the body takes time to adjust to your new shape and size and can take on the appearance of slackness, lacking tone and firmness. This can improve over time with a good homecare routine, plus regular resistance exercise of course. I recommend all over body brushing which aids the appearance and toning of the skin by stimulating circulation in the area, which improves the overall tone and firmness.”