Why giving your mum the gift of gua sha will bring more than great skin

Anna Hunter 14 March 2019
mothers-day-hayou

Beyoncé swears by the jade facial massage tool and it can help to improve sleep and reduce stress as well as give skin a glow. Basically, who wouldn’t want that?

As Mother’s Day gift ideas go, a gua sha may not be the most obvious of choices, but bear with, because the ancient Chinese massage tradition brings benefits that go far beyond a one time facial.

Many of us on the team already have a Hayo’u Beauty Restorer , £38, at home, and in recent interviews everyone from Beyoncé’s makeup artist Sir John  to skincare expert Alessandra Steinherr  have told me that a heart shaped jade massage tool such as Hayo’u’s is a key feature of both their skincare and wellbeing routine. Steinherr loves hers for optimising the absorption of serums and winding down at the end of the day, while Sir John uses a cooling jade tool on Beyoncé’s skin pre-performance to boost circulation and create a ‘plumped’ effect, which helps to make skin look instantly more energised (because even B’s skin suffers at times). So what can it do for your mum or the significant man or woman in your life?

First off, due to the fact it’s made of natural jade stone, no two Hayo’u Beauty Restorers are ever the same, so it’s a pretty precious ornament in itself, but it’s far more than just nice to look at. When massaged over the skin (apply skincare first), the smooth, cooling edges of the tool release tension, boost blood flow and speed up skincare penetration.

Secondly, starting or ending the day with a massage ritual creates a moment of mindfulness in an otherwise hectic day - just one minute helps to melt away stress, which in turn benefits skin as stress is known to be a trigger in many inflammatory skin conditions, while the ‘fight or flight’ response diverts oxygen and key nutrients from the skin. What’s more, the stress relieving ritual is easy to do, as founder of the Hayo’u Method Katie Brindle explains:

1. Press - Hold. Hold the tool gently on and beneath the eyes, or over any areas of inflammation.

2. Press - Stroke. Press and stroke the Beauty Restorer™ along your facial contours. Make eight small sweeps in each direction, encouraging nutrients and oxygen to the skin's surface.

3. Press - Turn. Use the curved tips of the tool to press and rotate slowly on the acupressure points, used in Chinese medicine to enhance your skin and nourish your complexion.

Performed before bed, the massage technique can also help to aid sleep and the Beauty Restorer™ can be used on the body too for extra mileage and relaxation (having a bath first should help your giftee to nod off even quicker). Finally, it’s the opposite of a throwaway beauty gift - it lasts for life. Not to mention that if it’s good enough for Queen B…

Hayo’u Beauty Restorer, £38, buy it now

This article was written in partnership with  Hayo’u

Follow Hayo’u on  Facebook  and  Instagram


You may also like

REN Clean Skincare is launching in Boots and we couldn’t be happier

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

However you're spending your summer, Boots and Get the Gloss have got you covered

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More