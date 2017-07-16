The diet that cleared my psoriasis, eczema and acne (and helped me lose five stone)

As far as skin, health and weight are concerned, I’m far from genetically blessed. I don’t come from a particularly privileged background either – kale and quinoa were certainly never staples in our household! I’m an ordinary, northern girl and I’ve had to work hard to conquer an autoimmune illness which plagued me for most of my adult life.

The saying ‘beauty comes from within’ and the old adage ‘you are what you eat’ ring so true in every sense. My poor diet, and the stress I put my body through, were very much reflected on the outside.

I battled psoriasis throughout my twenties. Red, scaly patches on the surface of my skin, which were caused by a poorly functioning immune system. My bad diet would exacerbate the problem, which in turn would stress me out, which would cause another flare-up and so the cycle went on. But, let me tell you, there is hope. Changing my diet and healing from the inside completely changed my body on the outside. My skin is clear, I can think straight, I no longer get sick, I sleep peacefully and wake full of energy when the sun rises. I’m not exaggerating when I say that this way of being is absolutely life changing.

Problem Skin

A few facts and figures for you:

>>At least 100 million individuals are affected by psoriasis worldwide.

>>A survey by the National Psoriasis Foundation found that almost 75 per cent of patients believed their psoriasis had a significant negative impact on their quality of life. Another survey reported that at least 20 per cent of psoriasis patients had contemplated suicide.

>>Research shows that the psychological effects of skin conditions such as psoriasis can be equal to those experienced with heart failure or cancer.

Those are frightening statistics. And this is just one skin condition, out of the many severe skin problems that have a devastating impact on so many people of all races and ages around the world.

People are more aware of skin problems such as acne and eczema , but psoriasis is less well-known. It is an autoimmune disorder activated by an over-responsive immune system. When the immune system functions properly, a highly complex collection of processes work together as our first line of defence to prevent diseases. However, this defence system can go wrong, triggering autoimmune disorders. The body detects that there is a problem, and the immune system goes into overdrive and sets out to defeat the perceived problem. Except, there is no problem. So the immune system attacks perfectly healthy tissue, replacing it far too quickly and erratically. For psoriasis sufferers the result of this unnecessary response is red, flaky patches spreading all over the body.

If you’ve never suffered from a skin condition, it’s hard to describe the effect that it can have on everyday life. For me, coping with psoriasis, eczema and acne meant that ordinary things such as buying clothes stopped being a pleasure, and became more like a mission to find something that would make the angry red patches covering my body look a little less obvious and feel less painful. My condition shattered my confidence, and when my doctor told me that the only remaining treatment was chemotherapy, I began my own research and changed my diet and lifestyle. Instead of just treating the symptoms of my immune system disorder, I look a long hard look at my lifestyle (I was easily going through twenty to forty cigarettes a day at one point, and full-bodied red wine was my preferred poison). I hit a turning point and decided to make long-term, sustainable dietary and lifestyle choices to promote true health and longevity.