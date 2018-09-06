How injectable moisturisers and boosters work

Injecting moisturiser: we certainly don’t suggest trying it at home, but it’s the newest non-invasive cosmetic treatment promising brighter, bouncier and more even textured skin, without the stiffness or potential pillowy pitfalls of the likes of botox and dermal fillers . Basically, injectable moisturisers are intended to make your skin look and feel better, but don’t change the shape, volume or muscle movement of your face. Injectable skin boosters are becoming one the most booked treatments up and down the land – here's how they work according to derms and doctors.

What’s in the syringe?

This very much depends on the exact treatment you’re having (we’ll explain the doctor-approved options on the market), but on the whole injectable moisturisers mainline on one hydration boosting ingredient you’re likely already familiar with, as Dr Paris Acharya (BDS Honours MFDS RCS Ed MBChB) of the Waterhouse Young Clinic explains:

“Injectable moisturisers and skin boosters are generally hyaluronic acid based solutions that are injected into the skin to improve the appearance of skin on your face, neck, décolletage and hands. They provide optimal results due to their ability to work from the inside out, awakening cells within the ‘power centre’ of your skin to replenish, revive and rejuvenate.

“Hyaluronic acid is used as it’s a potent natural moisturising factor naturally found in skin, muscle and joints. Its ability to draw 1000 times its own weight in water into the skin makes it ideal for binding and retaining water molecules, providing the very best innate moisturisation.”

Below the surface hydration isn’t the only skin benefit either, as Dr Sarah Tonks, leading cosmetic physician and founder of The Lovely Clinic , highlights:

“The latest advancement in injectable technology, these skin boosters use a hyaluronic acid solution that is clinically proven to stimulate new collagen formation and increase elastin levels that have been depleted due to age or environmental factors. It has the added bonus of diminishing fine lines and improving glow and hydrating skin from within to leave skin looking fresh and radiant.

“The injections also change the light refractive properties of the skin to create a more even complexion. So, if you have fine lines and wrinkles these are visibly diminished, and if your skin is dehydrated, then the hyaluronic acid will help to hold water in the skin making it look far more dewy and delivering a long-lasting serum effect, without the serum.”

So hyaluronic acid is the hero here, but isn’t that also the key ingredient in your regular run-of-the mill dermal fillers too?

How injectable moisturisers differ from fillers and Botox

Firstly, the objectives of ‘moisture jabs’ differ from the volumising and muscle freezing effects of fillers and Botox, and advances in chemistry have allowed aesthetic experts to deliver hyaluronic acid in a whole new way, for skin health gains as well as appearance related appeal. Dr Acharya explains why injectable moisturisers are in a different field to more well-known injectables:

“The type of hyaluronic acid and the way it is formed differs from the hyaluronic acid delivered into skin by regular fillers. Traditional hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers have chemical bonds that give them properties that enable the augmentation of tissues via a lifting and volumizing effect when injected into specific areas. This allows corrective restoration of tissues.

“Injectable moisturisers or hydrators contain a form of hyaluronic acid that is produced in a different way to traditional methods, allowing the hyaluronic acid to disperse evenly in the injected plane of the skin, which instantly enhances hydration as well as stimulating multilevel ‘dynamic remodelling’ in the living layer of the skin Unlike fillers or Botox, they do not shape or volumise the tissues.”

It’s important to maintain the natural appearance of visible movement, rather than burying it under a thick layer of filler, which looks weird and unnatural.

The hyaluronic acid in injectable moisturisers is more viscous than the kind you’ll find in a dermal filler, and the runnier gel texture means that it can be distributed across the face (or body) more evenly, improving skin hydration and cell function from within while providing subtle, universal skin rejuvenation, without the static effect that fillers and Botox can produce. It’s more free-flowing texture also makes it ideal for treating trickier areas such as hands, necks and the décolletage, as consultant dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams emphasises in her aesthetic treatment guide, Look great, not done! :

“One of my favourite areas for hyaluronic acid skin boosters are the hands. Hands can start to look bony and sinewy when we get older- a ‘deflating’ experience that’s easy to fix with HA (hyaluronic acid) skin boosters. In contrast to thicker fillers, there is no risk of ending up with a dreaded ‘pillow hand’. In my opinion, it’s important to maintain the natural appearance of visible movement of tendons, rather than burying them under a thick layer of filler, which looks weird and unnatural.

“Don’t forget about the neck and chest too- these are great indications for HA skin boosters. Remember that a congruent expression is important, so we musn’t treat the face in isolation ignoring other exposed skin areas such as hands and chest.”

Skin boosters are available at Dr Stefanie's Eudelo clinic in London on a 'price on request' basis.

Are injectable moisturisers the same as mesotherapy?

So many needles, so much confusion. Dr Acharya underlines how injectable moisturiser treatments differ from meso:

“The contrast between injectable moisturisers and mesotherapy lies in the additional components of the mesotherapy cocktails, which can include vitamins, minerals, hormones, amino acids, antioxidants and plant extracts. In this way, mesotherapy allows for the treatment of a wider range of conditions such as pigmentation, scars, cellulite, alopecia, and stretch marks, along with improving rough, dull, lacklustre skin. Mesotherapy cocktails are injected into the middle layer (mesoderm) of the skin, while injectable moisturisers plump and hydrate from just below the surface- the injections are shallower.”

Dr Williams also points out the hyaluronic acid used in mesotherapy (price on request at Eudelo ) differs from that used in injectable moisturisers and HA skin boosters:

“In contrast to native, non-stabilized HA molecules used in mesotherapy, the cross-linked, softer HA in skin boosters lasts much longer and results in more pronounced clinical improvements in areas where skin has lost plumpness.”

Why injectable moisturisers trump topical creams

Quite simply, you bypass the gatekeeper that is your skin barrier to deliver tricksy hyaluronic acid where your skin can best use it to stimulate skin to produce more collagen and elastin while “plumping skin directly where needed” according to Dr Williams. Given that our bodies own supply of hyaluronic acid naturally starts to tail off around our twenties, leaving skin drier and more prone to signs of premature ageing and environmental damage, injecting it uniformly and directly helps to slow signs of ageing and increase our skin’s moisture levels in a way that previously wasn’t possible.

That’s not to say that hyaluronic acid rich skincare is redundant- choose fast-absorbing serums containing small HA molecules for your best chances of penetration, while products containing weightier HA molecules can help to create a moisture-binding ‘film’ over skin. Dr Tonks recommends accompanying injectable moisturiser treatments with a topical hyaluronic acid to maximise results- her favourite is Skinceuticals HA Intensifier , £85 for 30ml, to seal in precious moisture and help skin to maintain firmness and elasticity.