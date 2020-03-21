How a skincare routine helped me manage my depression and anxiety

I am often asked how and why I got into beauty journalism, and while I'd love to respond with "I just really love applying lipstick" (which I do) the real reason is much closer to home.

I have struggled with my mental health for most of my life; people thought I was erratic and troubled, when in fact I was depressed. My depression was properly triggered and diagnosed, along with anxiety, when I was sexually assaulted seven years ago at the age of 19. Everything about my life changed that day; any confidence I had was wiped out. I was terrified of leaving my home.

I had read about self-care but so many of the suggestions - light a scented candle, take a gong bath (heaven forbid!) were just not me. When you have anxiety, you can't sit still for long periods and think about nothing because, well, you end up thinking about everything – the world blowing up, the ceiling caving in... When you have depression, carrying out the smallest tasks, such as making a cup of Earl Grey can seem nigh on impossible. There were days when I couldn't get out of bed, let alone brush my teeth. Sometimes 24 hours would pass and I'd realised I'd only eaten an apple.

I wouldn't leave the house to buy a pint of milk but oh boy did moisturising my skin feel great

After I'd spent six weeks on the sofa watching one psychological thriller after the next, a former flatmate stopped by with the Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser and said, "Here, give yourself a facial". She also told me to find a bowl, fill it with boiling hot water, add a few droplets of Lola's Apothecary Sweet Lullaby Soothing Bath and Shower Oil (packed full of soothing essential oils) and hover my face over the hot water with a towel over my head. I felt enveloped in an exotic comfort blanket. And that's when I realised how amazing the simple act of cleaning your face could be.

I did this cleansing ritual twice a day – and still do. Even when I felt small and alone, giving myself this treatment felt like giving myself a giant hug. I now had a purpose. My new routine allowed me to distance myself from the inner monologue that told me I'm wasn't enough. Instead, it told that voice "I can".

SaveI could get out of bed. I could have a hot shower and enjoy it. I could style my hair nicely. I invested in Shea Moisture's Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque to give my hair a special treat, as well as Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Coconut Curling Cream to put life back into my curls (thank goodness for online shopping).

Over the next few weeks, I started to take back control of a life that had gone haywire. I wouldn't leave the house to buy a pint of milk but, oh boy did massaging Kiehl's Midnight Recovery serum into my face feel great. It made me feel normal. It gave me something to talk about with my friends who were obsessed with beauty. My friend, Yvonne, recommended I used The Ordinary's Alpha Arbutin + HA serum to tackle my pigmentation and dark spots that I was hugely insecure about. I used it religiously twice a day and started to see results after three weeks.

I actually left the house to visit the Deciem store to find out more about these magical serums. The first time I went to the Spitalfields store, I came out with £80 worth of products, ranging from the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum to the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution and the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% to the Salicylic Acid 2% Solution . Using these products took me back to the science lab at school, playing around with test tubes and experimenting with chemicals, but this time with my skin. I also began to realise that this "stuff" actually worked. It sparked conversations with friends as well as a new network of fellow beauty obsessives on social media. I felt heard for once and less isolated. I finally found my tribe.