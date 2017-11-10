How the derms do it: 4 expert dermatologists on their daily skincare routines

While they spend their lives and careers advising the general public on what skincare rules and regimes to follow, the Glossy Posse couldn’t help but wonder what it is that the expert dermatologists do themselves to keep their complexions happy, healthy and glowing.

To discover the secrets of the industry’s best we reached out to four leading dermatologists to hear about which daily lotions and potions have made it into their essential arsenal and what skincare tips they couldn’t possibly live without.

Dr Susan Mayou

Consultant Dermatologist at Cadogan Clinic





What is your morning skincare routine?

“I use Skinceuticals CE Ferulic in the morning as it contains vital antioxidants. I also use a moisturiser - and if I am going to be outside at all during the day I finish with +/- La Roche Posay SPF tinted sunscreen .”

What is your evening skincare routine?

“I cleanse my skin thoroughly at night and remove makeup using the product Bioderma Sensibio Micellar . I find it very efficient to just use this one product as it is tolerated by sensitive skin and is very affordable.

“I also use Skinceuticals Retinol 1.0 % nightly or on alternate nights and sometimes I use Retinoid Tretinoin 0.05% (available on prescription). This helps to reverse photodamage from all the years of sun exposure! I use the strongest tolerated retinoid product, hence the frequency and strength of the above and if my skin is too flaky I step back.”

What one top tip would you share with others on how to have great looking skin?

“If your skin is dry, use a moisturiser – no particular brand, but not alongside a prescription retinoid moisturiser as this makes the retinoid less effective.”

Dr Nick Lowe





What is your morning skincare routine?

“I tend to use an electric razor rather than a blade sensor first thing in the morning because they are more gentle and I have quite sensitive skin and a tendency towards to folliculitis (inflammation of hair follicle). Electric is more gentle than a blade razor. Next I apply a sunscreen, no more than SPF 15 or 20 when I’m in London and it also has to have good UVA protection. I also take 2000 units of vitamin D 3.”

What is your evening skincare routine?

“Two or three nights per week I will use a prescription Isotretinoin gel on my forehead and upper face to counter any sun damage that I might have accumulated over the years. If my hands and face feel particularly dry, as they often do during the winter months, I’ll also moisturise them. My favourite is anything from Aveeno.”

What one top tip would you share with others on how to have great looking skin?

“Use sun protection every day you can remember to. Use either SPF 15 or 20 on a normal day and If you’re out for extended time or going overseas go up to SPF 30. If you have particularly fair skin then go maybe even try an SPF 50 - make sure all products have good UVA protection too. I also think it’s particularly important to pay attention to your skin's need - e.g. if you have sensitive skin make sure to use gentle products.”

Dr Ginny Hubbard





What is your morning skincare routine?

“I wash with Olay Regenerist Cleanser Daily Regenerating Face Wash . I then use Olay Regenerist Luminous Brightening Moisturiser Cream SPF20 on my face and neck. If it is spring or summer I use an additional SPF50 for the face over the top. The brand varies for the SPF50, but currently I am using Avene. For the eye area, I use Olay Regenerist Luminous Dark Circle Correcting Eye Swirl .”

What is your evening skincare routine?

“I cleanse with Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm , then apply Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Serum to my cheeks and Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream to the whole face and neck. Once or twice a week I also use Elemis Tri-Enzyme Resurfacing Serum to the face.”

What one top tip would you share with others on how to have great looking skin?

“There are ways to improve the appearance of the skin without harsh ingredients that can cause redness and make the skin look worse in the short-term. I love the Olay Regenerist Luminous Brightening Moisturiser Cream SPF20 as it is a gentle but effective way of minimising the appearance of fine lines and patchy pigmentation. I’d also recommend using a moisturiser with SPF every day - even in winter.”

Dr Stefanie Williams

What is your morning skincare routine?

“I start with Physiological cleansing gel by La Roche Posay , which cleanses my pores thoroughly, but doesn’t dry my skin. After cleansing, I apply a high-grade antioxidant serum such as Phloretin CF Serum by Skinceuticals to my face, neck, chest and hands. In my opinion this is one of the best antioxidant products on the market and it doesn’t clog my pores (important for breakout prone skin). It contains high grade, pure vitamin C, plus ferulic acid and phloretin. It protects my skin from oxidative stress and free radicals, which are generated after exposure to ultraviolet irradiation, visible light, pollution, and even as part of our own cells’ energy generation. Next I use Cernor XO by Auriga to help with dark circles. To finish I apply Physical Protectant by Jan Marini , which is an amazing tinted sun protection moisturiser. It not only protects my skin from premature ageing, but also makes it look more even. And best of all - it doesn’t aggravate breakout prone skin, as it is so light.”

What is your evening skincare routine?

“I use Physiological cleansing gel by La Roche Posay twice every day. It’s also a great cleanser to be used with the Clarisonic brush , which I use twice per week to ‘deep-cleanse’ my skin after a day in the city. I also use Redermic R by La Roche Posay twice per week at the moment. It’s an effective over the counter vitamin A containing repair cream, which also helps to boost the skin’s collagen production, while also not irritating the skin. On the other days when I am not using Redermic R I use GF Active Serum by AQ Solutions to help stimulate collagen and elastin producing cells in the skin. On top of the facial cream I apply (after 5 min) the Eye Balm by Skinceuticals to add hydration and soothe.”

What one top tip would you share with others on how to have great looking skin?

“The current Western low-fat obsession with over-reliance on starchy, grain-based and sugary foods doesn’t do our skin any favours. With regards to fat, we need to rethink . Our skin needs fat (and in fact our whole body needs fat). Lipids form a vital component of our cell membranes and help maintain cell structure and function. Fat is also important for optimal hormone production.

“Another important aspect is that we are eating way, way, way too much sugar these days, which ages us at lightning speed. But it’s not only sugar as such, but also starchy food, which our digestive system turns into sugar as soon as we have eaten it (think of bread as ‘liquid sugar’ once you have chewed it). Starch is nature’s storage form of sugar, so also something we should not overeat in order to avoid collagen cross-links and low-grade inflammation.”