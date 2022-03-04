How to age-proof your sleeping habits

Could your sleeping habits do with a beauty boost? The best anti-ageing mechanism we have that doesn’t come out of a pot or tube, a good night’s sleep is something we’re all desperately wishing to get more of, but is your sleep style giving you more skin problems than it’s fixing?

When it comes to sleeping your way to better skin, it’s a case of quality over quantity. Naturopathic Doctor and skincare expert Dr Nigma Talib , who counts Sienna Miller and Charlotte Tilbury as fans, shares her top tips for youth-boosting your bedtimes, from the best position to sleep in to the best wrinkle-busting bedding...

1) Sleep on your back

A fan of the foetal position? Same, but according to Dr Talib, face up is the way forward. “Sleeping on your face or cheek can cause loss of collagen and elastin on that side, due to the amount of pressure placed on it for the entire night and the resultant moisture loss.”

2) Try swapping cotton for silk

Cotton definitely has the snuggle factor, but according to Dr Talib, silk has the skincare factor when it comes to helping maintain even moisture levels. However, rather than renovating your entire duvet set, start at the top to begin with to prevent your bedding from bankrupting you. “I’d recommend sleeping on silk pillowcases as cotton sucks moisture out of the skin,” Dr Talib explains. “Furthermore, it prevents skin from creasing - and the effects of ‘bedhead’ too from a hair perspective.” We’re huge fans of Silkskin’s Silk Pillowcase , £49, for its ability to aid a smoother night’s sleep in more ways than one. Designed to help prevent frizz and wrinkles while you snooze, it’s definitely an investment, but one that delivers on its claims. The brand also does a rather lovely lavender infused eye mask too, £42...

For a find that scores huge points in the style stakes, Silke London’s hair wraps are also favourites of ours. Adding a touch of old Hollywood glamour to even the most questionable of pyjama sets, the peacock and emerald coloured ‘Isla’ model helps reduce friction and static in one fell swoop. Plus, it acts as an eye-catching alternative to our usual top buns and plaits.

3) Monitor your oversleeping habits

We love a lie-in (frankly, who doesn’t) however, a constant feeling of overtiredness and oversleeping on a regular basis could be an indication of an underlying health problem. “It’s important to address the root cause of exhaustion,” explains Dr Talib. “Oversleeping could be a symptom of a potential issue with the adrenal glands, an iron deficiency or even a thyroid problem.” In turn poor health will result in poor skin, so if your tiredness stays put no matter the number of hours you spend in bed, it’s definitely worth raising with your GP.

4) Supercharge your skincare regime with a serum

“Don’t go to bed without a serum,” says Dr Talib. “The skin rejuvenates at night so opt for a high tech reparative product. Oils and moisturisers can tend to be clogging or just sit on the skin, impeding skin turnover and increasing premature ageing.” What does Dr Talib recommend looking for in your serum? “One with water technology that allows for the serum to penetrate deeply and push the ingredients into the skin in order to give it the desired appearance.

“I’d highly recommend a serum with hyaluronic acid in it, but plant stem cells are a stronger antioxidant than any vitamin on the market in my opinion,” she advises, attributes found in Dr Talib’s Hydrating and Plumping Serum No1 , £150.

5) Regularly wash your bedding

Another common mistake? “Not washing our pillowcases enough,” says Dr Talib. How often should we aim for? “Aim for at least once or twice a week depending on how oily your skin and hair are,” she recommends for eradicating nightly build-up of oil and bacteria. “Sleeping on that night after night after cleansing just puts all that oil and dirt back on the skin,” comments Dr Talib, and a point well worth bearing in mind for ensuring that all that time and money spent on our evening skincare regime isn’t wasted.

