How to clear up a bout of spotty skin

Spots. They spring up out of NOWHERE at the most vital of moments. Job interview coming up? Welcome to the party whiteheads. Hot date? Not if that pustule on your chin has anything to do with it. From holidays to key life events, zits just love to congregate when the pressure’s on. According to ELEMIS director of product development Noella Gabriel , living in the city, along with high levels of anxiety, makes apparently rogue breakouts all the more common, even if you’ve never suffered with more than a few spots in the past: “We must keep in mind that the skin is the largest organ of the body and is cleansed daily by the exhale breath. What we breathe in has a direct effect on the skin, so the first impact the city has on the skin is through pollution by the inhalation of toxic air.” “The second effect of city living, or even the pace modern life in general, is higher stress levels. Statistics show that we run on much higher stress levels these days, and as a result the skin gets very depleted- tired, dull and lifeless. This increased level of stress can also dictate how and what we eat, for example breakfast quickly bought and wolfed down at your desk, lunch on the run and a general absence of fresh food. Another factor affecting our skin is that tap water is no longer as pure as it once was (just look inside your kettle for proof- limescale buildup is off the charts). In summary, our skin can change dramatically due to city living and our environment, and these changes can be seen in higher levels of acne amongst mature women especially.” So what can you do to keep blemishes at bay if you live in the big smoke or an equally smoggy, stressful city? Noella suggests starting off by addressing your skincare: “In the past, products designed to treat acne were almost universally very medicinal, not particularly either skin or user friendly and certainly not a pleasure to either wear or apply. If you want to really heal skin that’s suffering due to the stress of city life, protection comes high on the list. You need a good quality night cream with high levels of nutrients to feed the skin, but keep in mind that richer doesn’t always mean better, and heavy creams are likely to aggravate acne.” “City skin in particular should be cleansed correctly to dissolve makeup and daily grime which can block pores. Cleanse and tone morning and evening to prevent a buildup of toxins and keep acne from becoming all the more severe. Try introducing a powerful antioxidant to enhance the skin’s natural detoxification, and I’d also suggest you make sure you have regular, prescriptive facials, as this will result in good skin management.” “In the meantime for a home treatment, apply ELEMIS Herbal Lavender Repair Mask , £30, and leave it on overnight. It’ll help to reduce redness and improve the overall appearance of the skin.”

“To treat individual spots, apply a warm compress with tea tree oil over the affected area; this will help to soften the skin and in some cases ease out a spot without any finger pressure, which is a much better solution in the long time and a million times more effective than picking at it. Make sure that dab each spot with a localised application of tea tree oil on a cotton bud after treatment, as this will help to prevent cross infection and should also speed up the healing process. Don’t be tempted to get to work on blackheads, however, otherwise you could end up with permanent damage to the skin. Leave that to the pros.” If you’re a gym bunny and bacne is your bugbear, tea tree could come to the rescue in that department too… “An increase in heat causes the skin to sweat at the top and in the middle of the back in particular, which can lead to acne and spots in these areas. I’d recommend switching your body wash to a gentle yet medicated formula, as harsh detergents strip the skin and increase oil flow in problem areas, which only makes matters worse. To really target spots on the back, ELEMIS Tea Tree S.O.S Spray , £24, is a highly effective antiseptic which can be sprayed directly onto the problem area.”