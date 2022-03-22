How to dose your skincare to your concerns (and why it can make all the difference)

When it comes to how I would describe my skin concerns, I’d use the word ‘combination.’ I have uneven skin tone on my upper lip and chin, dryness on my cheeks, and a loss of firmness on my neck and forehead. Finding effective yet uncomplicated ways to address all of these can be extremely tricky though, as it’s hard to know which products to upgrade. This is where Paula’s Choice Boosters come in.
Designed to add a welcome dose of customisation to your skincare regime, their high powered formulas of concentrated ingredients bring around changes to skin tone and texture faster and more effectively than say, just using a moisturiser alone. Lighter weight and more fluid than serums, they’re also extremely versatile - you can use them solo or mix a couple of drops into one of your other skincare products, there are no hard-and-fast rules.
More interestingly though, you can use multiple Boosters at the same time without fear of them conflicting with one another. It’s this quality that makes them especially well suited for my particular predicament - with them, I’m able to ‘zone’ my products to address the different concerns on the different areas of my face.
With this mix and match mentality, it’s easier than ever to create a bespoke skincare ‘wardrobe’ that fits in with your individual needs.
There are eight Boosters to choose from, each focusing on the unique capabilities of a problem-specific ingredient such as retinol, vitamin C, azelaic acid and hyaluronic acid, to name but a few. You’ll also find an assortment of other skin-boosting goodies (such as antioxidants and exfoliants) in each of them too, picked for their abilities to bolster the Booster’s effects. “No matter how brilliant a single ingredient may be, it can’t do it all,” Paula Begoun, founder of Paula’s Choice, tells me.
Plus, (and this is really interesting), they can be layered on top of one another to provide a multi-pronged plan of action for stubborn or advanced skin concerns. “Many times, the benefits are complementary,” says Paula. “For example, if you’re struggling with dark spots and an uneven, dull skin tone, layering our 10% Niacinamide Booster with our 10% Azelaic Acid Booster can be brilliant! You can even add the C25 Booster to spot-treat more stubborn discolorations. The synergy between these bio-active ingredients can produce truly amazing results.”
You can also use them with the peace of mind of knowing that they won’t cancel each other out - in fact, you needn’t have to wait between applications. “They absorb in based on their molecular size,” explains Paula. “So one formula does not block the other.”
Sounds like a recipe for skincare success, but which ones do what? Here’s your skin booster cheat-sheet.
For: brown spots, post-breakout marks, uneven skin tone, and blemish-related sensitivities
Azelaic acid is one of the most versatile ingredients out there, due to its antibacterial and antioxidant properties, and abilities to interrupt excess melanin production and reduce inflammatory triggers. Also containing exfoliating salicylic acid and brightening plant extracts, this Booster leaves skin smoother and more even toned. If you’ve got especially stubborn brown spots, team with the range’s 10% Niacinamide Booster to increase its effects.
For: loss of firmness, wrinkles, and dehydration
This Booster’s blend of eight different peptides addresses a range of different skin issues. These include loss of radiance, and fine lines and wrinkles. Triggering skin cells to perform specific functions such as building collagen and elastin, it leaves skin stronger and more even. It also contains antioxidants and hydrators to boost barrier resilience further. If loss of firmness is your key concern, team with the 1% Retinol Booster to see an even bigger difference.
For: large pores and discolouration
A form of vitamin B3, this great all-rounder addresses a range of different skin concerns, but most notably pore size and uneven skin tone. It also helps increase ceramide production, to strengthen the skin barrier and therefore improve tolerance to topical retinoids. Containing vitamin C and sodium hyaluronate, it leaves skin clearer and brighter.
For: red or brown marks, wrinkles, and visible loss of firmness
Experts agree that vitamin C is the one antioxidant your skincare regime can’t do without, and this Booster containing 15% stabilised vitamin C provides an ample dose of the stuff. What’s more, its protective prowess is further enhanced by the inclusion of vitamin E, ferulic acid and skin-smoothing peptides. Enhance its skin tone brightening benefits further by using it with the 10% Niacinamide Booster .
For: red or brown marks, uneven skin tone and texture
Containing 25% vitamin C, upgrade to this high-strength Booster if you’re looking to address more stubborn areas of uneven skin tone, brown spots, and post-acne marks.
For: dryness, dullness, dehydration, and rough texture
If the change in seasons has left your skin feeling a bit out of balance, this is your match. Containing a blend of nine essential fatty acid-rich oils, including argan and jojoba, and replenishing ceramides to make skin more resilient against water loss, it pairs perfectly with a number of the other Boosters if you have dry skin.
For: fine lines, wrinkles, dehydration, and sensitivity
With an ability to hold 1000 times its weight in water, hyaluronic acid is one of the most impressive hydration heavyweights out there. Perfect for parched skin types, this far-reaching Booster also contains panthenol, a humectant, and ceramides to increase skin’s ability to not just attract moisture, but hold onto it too. Pair with the Moisture Renewal Oil Booster if your skin’s especially dry.
For: fine lines, deep wrinkles, uneven skin tone, clogged pores, and blemishes
Retinol is quite simply, a powerhouse of a youth-boosting ingredient. As well as reducing wrinkles and the signs of sun damage, it improves pore size and skin tone too. It also features soothing oat extract and licorice root extract to keep irritation to a minimum. Use with the Hyaluronic Acid Booster to take its effect on fine lines and wrinkles up a notch.
