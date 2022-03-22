How to dose your skincare to your concerns (and why it can make all the difference)

When it comes to how I would describe my skin concerns, I’d use the word ‘combination.’ I have uneven skin tone on my upper lip and chin, dryness on my cheeks, and a loss of firmness on my neck and forehead. Finding effective yet uncomplicated ways to address all of these can be extremely tricky though, as it’s hard to know which products to upgrade. This is where Paula’s Choice Boosters come in.

Designed to add a welcome dose of customisation to your skincare regime, their high powered formulas of concentrated ingredients bring around changes to skin tone and texture faster and more effectively than say, just using a moisturiser alone. Lighter weight and more fluid than serums, they’re also extremely versatile - you can use them solo or mix a couple of drops into one of your other skincare products, there are no hard-and-fast rules.

More interestingly though, you can use multiple Boosters at the same time without fear of them conflicting with one another. It’s this quality that makes them especially well suited for my particular predicament - with them, I’m able to ‘zone’ my products to address the different concerns on the different areas of my face.

With this mix and match mentality, it’s easier than ever to create a bespoke skincare ‘wardrobe’ that fits in with your individual needs.

There are eight Boosters to choose from, each focusing on the unique capabilities of a problem-specific ingredient such as retinol, vitamin C, azelaic acid and hyaluronic acid, to name but a few. You’ll also find an assortment of other skin-boosting goodies (such as antioxidants and exfoliants) in each of them too, picked for their abilities to bolster the Booster’s effects. “No matter how brilliant a single ingredient may be, it can’t do it all,” Paula Begoun, founder of Paula’s Choice, tells me.

Plus, (and this is really interesting), they can be layered on top of one another to provide a multi-pronged plan of action for stubborn or advanced skin concerns. “Many times, the benefits are complementary,” says Paula. “For example, if you’re struggling with dark spots and an uneven, dull skin tone, layering our 10% Niacinamide Booster with our 10% Azelaic Acid Booster can be brilliant! You can even add the C25 Booster to spot-treat more stubborn discolorations. The synergy between these bio-active ingredients can produce truly amazing results.”

You can also use them with the peace of mind of knowing that they won’t cancel each other out - in fact, you needn’t have to wait between applications. “They absorb in based on their molecular size,” explains Paula. “So one formula does not block the other.”

Sounds like a recipe for skincare success, but which ones do what? Here’s your skin booster cheat-sheet.

For: brown spots, post-breakout marks, uneven skin tone, and blemish-related sensitivities