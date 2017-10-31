How to get £350 worth of full-sized premium skincare for just £100

The beauty advent calendar trend is showing no signs of slowing down, but while many of the top offerings this year are already selling out, premium online retailer Beauty Expert are about to release their 12 Days of Christmas countdown collection - and it might be the splurge-worthy gift you’ve been waiting for.

An impressive unit containing 12 large drawers, this is not your average advent calendar; gone are the many minis that you usually find behind those festive doors, for this collection contains all full-sized products from your favourite top-end brands.

From the 100ml Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist to the GTG favourite, Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and the brilliant Balance Me Instant Lift Primer, the skincare maths seriously adds up. The brands are impressive, too, with a healthy mix of organic and non-organic brands from our much-loved sensitive skin hero Pai Skincare to super luxe Cult51.

Here’s the full list of what’s inside:

Korres Almond Cherry Showergel 250ml, worth £8

Caudalie Hand And Nail Cream 75ml, worth £12

Pai Limited Edition Rose Hip Oil 15ml, worth £15

Gatineau Floracil Plus Gentle Eye Make-up Remover 118ml, worth £18

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant 118ml, worth £25

Balance Me Instant Lift Primer, worth £22

Omorovicza Queen Of Hungary Mist 100ml, worth £48

Skimono Beauty Face Mask For Anti-Ageing 25ml, worth £14.99

Filorga Nutri Filler Lips, worth £21

Eve Lom Kiss Mix Lip Balm in Cheeky 7ml, worth £18

Cult51 Day Cream 50ml, worth £100

Algenist Complete Eye Renewal Balm 15ml, worth £48

The whole contents is worth a whopping £349.99, and yet the calendar can be all yours for just £100 - if you’re quick, as we predict this will sell out pretty sharpish! Whether you’re treating yourself (we wholeheartedly give you permission to put that payday to good use) or are ticking someone off your Christmas shopping list, it’s guaranteed to please. Plus, you’re technically saving money rather than spending it… right?

Join the waitlist for the Beauty Expert calendar here to be the first to buy . The calendar goes on sale Wednesday 1st November 2017