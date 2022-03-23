Exclusive invite: get your glowing skin back - and a £90 goodie bag - at our online masterclass

Is your skin affecting your confidence? Dr Dean Rhobaye is here to help. As a skincare specialist, there’s no problem or concern he hasn’t seen, and he’s joining us live at our next masterclass to help you find the solution to feeling great about your skin. Buy a ticket to take part in this exclusive event and join live or watch on catch-up in your own time.

Browsing the skincare aisles is all well and good but it can be tricky to figure out exactly what your skin needs. Whether you’re dealing with a skin condition such as acne, rosacea or hyperpigmentation or simply want some advice on getting brighter skin, Dr Rhobaye will be answering all of your questions and explaining the best way to manage them with skincare and in-clinic treatments.

With 13 years of experience in plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, Dr Rhobaye is a Key Opinion Leader for Skinceuticals and clinical director at medical aesthetics clinic Sloane Clinic on Harley Street. As a leading authority in minimally invasive and non-surgical facial aesthetics procedures, he will be taking a deep dive into all of the latest in-clinic treatments.

If you’ve ever wanted to know the difference between lasers and radiofrequency or find out whether you could benefit from microneedling or hyaluronic acid injections, or are curious about whether the popular Morpheus8 radiofrequency microneedling can help, then this masterclass is your chance to find out.

What’s in your goodie bag?

As part of your ticket, you’ll also receive one of Skinceuticals best-selling serums Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective, £60 plus a free skin consultation online or in person, with Dr Rhobaye's senior aesthetic therapist, which usually costs £30.

Event details:

When: Wednesday 13th April, 7-7.45 pm

Where: Join via video link

Tickets: £15 available via this link