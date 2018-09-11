How to prevent and treat acne scarring: the dos and don’ts

According to a survey of 364 people conducted by the British Skin Foundation , 14 per cent of us admit that we feel uncomfortable if we see someone with scarring, yet seven in ten report having visible scars or a skin condition that’s obvious to the onlooker, 72 per cent of whom suffer from low self-esteem as a result. This disparity proves just how much skin diseases and facial scarring are commonplace, yet have the potential to crush our self-confidence due to fear of judgement.

First off, never feel ashamed or angry with your skin- it’s part of you, it needs looking after and anyone who makes you feel like less of a person due to your skin condition isn’t worth your consideration. What's more, for what it’s worth, acne and acne scarring are both incredibly common- 54 per cent of UK women report suffering with spots and acne according to a survey of 3409 women by Ipsos Beauty Track, while acne was the second most searched for skincare concern last year as revealed in Google reports. It’s an issue that has the potential to cause lasting wounds both physically and mentally, and speaking of acne scarring in particular, it’s a matter that confronts dermatologists every day, as consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk confirms:

“I spend a lot of my time in the clinic helping my patients with the prevention and treatment of acne scarring- it’s a topic I take extremely seriously.”

Consultant dermatologist and fellow acne specialist (and former sufferer) Dr Anjali Mahto seconds Dr Kluk’s dedicated approach to treating acne and any resultant scarring:

“Acne is a treatable skin disease and it is important to seek help early. No one should have to suffer in silence and early access to your family doctor or dermatologist is key. Although not life-threatening, the damage that acne can cause should not be underestimated. It can lead to scarring of the skin in addition to having profound effects on self-esteem. It is important to deal with these at an early stage to prevent lasting physical and psychological effects.”

As such, here’s how to nip blemish scarring in the bud, and the treatments that can help if you’re already dealing with acne scars.

Address spots first, scarring later

Getting to the root of the issue is essential to avoiding scarring in the first place- treating active acne should be your first priority, as Dr Kluk explains:

“The first step in managing acne scarring is to treat the underlying cause and get your spots firmly under control. If this doesn’t happen, you can end up going round in circles, wasting a lot of time and energy at great cost. Anyone who tries to sell you a solution for acne scarring without controlling your spots first is not doing you a favour!

“Acne shouldn’t be swept under the carpet, especially if you have the nodular or cystic form which is characterised by deep, tender lumps. It is important that this type of acne is treated effectively, and as soon as possible, as it has the highest probability of leaving permanent scarring. Trying a bunch of different self-help methods at home unsuccessfully may simply delay the healing process- I would encourage anyone with these symptoms to seek professional medical help early on.”

Don’t pick your pimples

No matter how many pimple popping videos you watch on Youtube, never be tempted to do it DIY- taking acne treatment into your own hands in the most literal sense only increases the likelihood of scars forming according to Dr Kluk:

“One of the other common causes of acne scarring is picking or squeezing inflamed spots. As tempting as it can be, this needs to be avoided, as breaking the skin can introduce infection and push inflammation even deeper.”

Dermatologist and founder of Science of Skin Douglas McGeorge highlights that it’s this inflammation that leads to scarring in the first place:

“Scars are the result of an imperfect inflammatory healing process, designed to heal wounds as quickly as possible. The process, unlike regeneration, leaves marks in the tissues (scars).”

To avoid permanent pigmentation marks and skin damage, there are better DIY ways to put out the fire…

Add an acid

As counterintuitive as it might sound, a BHA acid in particular can help to ease inflammation and decrease the likelihood of scarring- Dr Kluk presents an acidic alternative to picking and scratching:

“Dabbing a bit of salicylic acid on a cotton bud or applying a hydrocolloid spot plaster onto spots can heal the blemish more speedily.”

A topical liquid exfoliant is far preferable to the physical variety for clearing the decks too...

Steer clear of scrubs

Like picking at spots, scrubbing them away isn’t conducive to the healing process, as Dr Kluk emphasises:

“Exfoliating with grainy scrubs isn’t to be recommended. These kinds of products are likely to irritate acne and increase inflammation which can result in scarring.”

Exfoliating acids over brillo pad style skincare, every time.

Try a retinol

Vitamin A derivatives have an impressive success rate when it comes to treating acne and fading lingering scars. They’re one of Dr Kluk’s first line treatments when it comes to addressing acne scarring at home:

“A topical retinoid or retinol can be an extremely useful and relatively budget-friendly way to treat any scarring that’s already present. When applied regularly to the skin over a period of months, it can improve the appearance of discolouration and lead to a smoother, more even skin texture. Skinceuticals and Medik8 do a great range of starter retinols.”

Skinceuticals Retinol 0.3, £55 for 30ml