How to recreate Catherine Zeta-Jones’ beauty shelfie on a budget

How much would purchasing the favourite products of an A-lister set you back? Around £2,000 if a picture shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones on her Instagram page is anything to go by. Posting a snap of her face and body essentials, her cabinet boasts a covetable collection of all things high end beauty. Including a £288 face cream, a £418 neck cream and a £100 eye cream on its shelves, its combined price tag is regrettably more the makings of fantasy than reality for most bank balances. However, thanks to a bevy of budget brands stepping up in the last few years in the skincare stakes, it’s now possible to recreate such a collection for a fraction of the price. From the £3.89 eye makeup remover we can’t live without to an £8 retinoid serum, here are our top blowout vs budget swaps (Catherine Zeta-Jones edition) that come in at £20 and under. 1. The eye cream

Catherine's pick: Rhonda Allison SynErgy A , £98 Budget pick: The Ordinary Advanced Retinoid 2% , £8 As innovative in their ingredient lists as they are in their price points, this skin treatment serum including two forms of retinoid acts as a small but mighty addition to many an anti-ageing artillery and is best for those who’ve already developed a tolerance to retinoid-containing products. MORE GLOSS: Retinol & retinoids - the skin experts’ guide 4. The eye makeup remover

Catherine's pick: Lancome Bi-Facil cleanser , £21.50 Budget pick: Nivea Daily Essentials Double Effect Eye Makeup Remover , £3.89



A budget beauty favourite of the GTG team’s, this cost-effective eye makeup remover dissolves both stubborn and waterproof makeup with ease, cares for eyelashes and forgoes the need to rub and tug day old eyeliner away. 5. The tinted face cream

Catherine's pick: Natura Bisse The Cure Sheer Face Cream SPF20 , £153 Budget pick: La Roche-Posay Effaclar BB Blur SPF20 , £16.50 Brilliant at subtly ‘blurring’ away visible pores and slight blemishes, this matte effect sheer cover-up scores full marks from us. 6. The super hydrating cream