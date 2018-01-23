Winter skin issues? How to tailor a skincare regime to cold weather

11 / 11

Stress

The side-aim of a Sunday night spent lounging is to decompress from the week (whether you’re taking wine into the bath or not), so finish off your routine with an aromatherapeutic rub down that will benefit both mind and body. Anne Semonin Energizing Body Oil, £39 for 100ml , is a spicy, ginger based treatment that’s warming for both senses and skin, with added grapeseed oil to accelerate the regeneration of skin cells and sesame oil for moisture. Happily, taking the edge off of stress can pay off in terms of skin health too, as lowering stress hormone levels can in turn reduce the speed of collagen and elastin breakdown and decrease your risk of reactions. If you needed an excuse to hog the bathroom, this is it.

This gallery was written in partnership with Anne Semonin

