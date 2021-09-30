Masterclass: How to treat your skin type right. Sign up and get a skincare kit for your skin type worth £94!

Our skin is one of the first things to react to the stresses of modern life – hello dullness, spots, redness and sensitivity. But did you know that special plant ingredients called adaptogens can help your skin stay strong under pressure and help head off skin issues before they happen?

We’ve teamed up with organic and natural and organic skincare brand Adaptology for an exclusive online masterclass, where you’ll learn how these miraculous plants can work to support different skin types. You'll also experience their effects for your skin type, as you'll receive an incredible with 3 Adaptology products worth at least £94 free with your ticket.

What's in your goodie bag?

You'll receive three full-size products, a cleanser, a moisturiser and a serum from the Adaptology range that suits your skin type. You'll be able to let us know your skin type when you sign up.

What are the Adaptology ranges?

Break Free for blemish-prone skin

Time Warp for ageing well

Dry Spell for soothing dry skin

Red Avert, for redness and sensitivity

All Sorts, for dry or dull skin

Sharing her decades of natural skincare knowledge and answering your personal skin concerns will Adaptology founder Laura Rudoe. From her teens into her thirties, Laura suffered from blemishes, which was a huge motivator in adopting a natural lifestyle and led to her interest in developing natural skincare products to help others with their skin.

What are you waiting for, sign up now, spaces are limited!

When: Thursday 14 October 2021, 6.30-7.30pm

Where: Join via Zoom link (this will be emailed to you the day of the class and is also accessible via your Eventbrite booking page)

Tickets: £15 (includes goodie bag)

Sign up now via Eventbrite

Adaptology makes every effort to ensure your goodie bag arrives ahead of the class, but please bear with us at a time of postal delays.