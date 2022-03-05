HURRY! Snap up our luxury Beauty Box before anyone else

We’ve all become more aware of the importance of self-care this past year. I don’t know about you, but creating small rituals around my skincare regime has become a great way to carve out a bit more me-time. Our latest luxury beauty box, the Self-Love Edit, gives you the chance to take some time out to discover, relax and indulge. Plus with our code SELFLOVE20, you can get an extra 20 per cent off so it costs just £20. I can't wait for you to try it. It's a limited-edition collection that combines gorgeous textured beauty treats from some of my favorite brands, with the powerful actives I rely on for results. We've partnered with Roccabox to bring you five full-size and three deluxe travel-size some of the biggest names in beauty. The Self-Love Edit is worth more than £137 but costs just £25, or £20 with the code SELFLOVE20 (UK shipping only, £3.95 p&p). The Get The Gloss Self Love Edit Luxury Beauty Box is on sale now. To buy it go to roccabox.co.uk. I hope you'll love this edit as much as I do! Victoria Editorial Director, Get The Gloss

What's in the box?

Doctors Formula ‘Pick Me Up’ Ampoules (full-sized) RRP £59 These little bottles of serum work on the skin like a turbo-charged skin booster. They’re packed with highly targeted, concentrated active ingredients such as vitamin C and hyaluronic acid that work to brighten and hydrate dull skin. They’re the ultimate skin-loving treatment to complement your existing routine. L’Occitane Immortelle Precious Cream (travel sized) RRP £9.50 This entire Immortelle range combines powerful antioxidant essential oils with a dynamic hyaluronic acid complex, to help increase the skin's natural ability to renew itself. I particularly love this rich cream. Its claims to power up your skin’s natural renewal in just 10 days really do seem justified, with my skin feeling softer, and looking noticeably smoother and reinvigorated after daily use.





Nursem Skincare Caring Hand Cream (full-sized) RRP £9.99 We’ve become pretty discerning with our hand care products over this last year, and this cream is one that ticks all my boxes. Designed to be used little and often during the day it’s intensely hydrating and comforting, thanks to being high in omegas 3,6 and 9, but importantly it’s non-greasy and fast-absorbing, which makes it a huge win in my book. I also love that for every product they sell, Nursem donates a month's worth of free Nursem products to a nurse or midwife. NailKind Nail Polish ‘Pillow Talk’ (full-sized) RRP £9.50 I think we all rediscovered a love of nail varnish during lockdown when we were unable to make it to the salon for our trusted mani. This particular nail varnish was one of my favourite discoveries. The formula is up to 85 percent of natural origin and kind to your nails and yet the formula is high performance delivering a glossy look in the most gorgeous of shades. If you’re looking for varnishes with natural caring ingredients but great colour payoff then this is your brand. Oh, and the packaging is gorgeous too.





Simply Serenity Mini Bubble Candle, vanilla (full-sized) RRP £5 If there’s one guaranteed way to transform your bathtime from a standard soak to a self-love ritual it’s with a truly fabulous candle - and quite honestly, do they get more fabulous than this? A 100 percent soy wax vegan candle with a sublime vanilla scent, and the ultimate accessory for your Instagram b athscaping shot. Bare Minerals Ageless 10% Phyto-Retinol Night Concentrate (travel-sized) RRP £13.80 This plant-based retinol alternative is as effective at reducing fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage - you name it - but doesn’t cause that irritation and redness that some people, particularly those with sensitive skin, can experience when using a retinoid. The addition of hyaluronic acid and protein peptides makes for an intensely hydrating and firming overnight treatment, that leaves skin plumped up and full of youthful radiance.