Sign up now for our 'better skin for life ' masterclass and get £78 of professional skincare

25 June 2021
katherine-daniels-2

Get better results from your routine and give yourself a glow-getting facial in our latest online event with Katherine Daniels skincare. ** THIS EVENT IS NOW CLOSED **

Are you using the right products for your skin? So many of us don’t know our true skin type and it’s causing issues such dryness, dullness and breakouts. It also means we could be wasting money on products that simply don’t work. Skin confusion is more common than we think!

That’s where our latest online masterclass with professional skincare brand Katherine Daniels comes in. Join our exclusive online event to learn what your true skin type is, how to apply your products like a pro and how to choose products that really work for you.

Guiding you through an expert facial with products from your goodie bag will be Katherine Daniels’ expert beauty therapists and founders Donna Tait and Kirsti Shuba.

They'll be busting common skincare myths answering all your questions live.

What's in your goodie bag

With your ticket, you’ll receive 8 full and sample size salon-strength Katherine Daniels products worth £78.50, suitable for all skin types and those with sensitive skin

* Katherine Daniels Essential Miracle Cleansing Jelly
* Cleansing Mitt
* Silicone Exfoliating Disc
* Exfoliating Gel
* Sensitive Skin Rich Cream
* Nurturing Night Balm
* Rehydrating Concentrate
* Sensitive Skin Cream
* Clear airport makeup bag

As a bonus, you’ll also receive an invite for a free 1:1 virtual consultation with Donna at the Katherine Daniels' Skin Bar. After the class, we’ll be sharing an exclusive discount code for you on all Katherine Daniels products.

Event details

When: Tuesday 6 July 2021 6.30-7.30pm GMT

Ticket price: £22

Where: Join via Zoom

Sign up: here via Eventbrite 


You may also like

Masterclass: Declutter your skincare routine with Dr Anita Sturnham. Get a £150 Decree skincare goodie bag when you sign up!

Join our Goldfaden MD Glow facial online class and get a £100 derm-developed skincare kit!

Masterclass: Kickstart your journey to a leaner, healthier body and get a £150 goodie bag with Dr Natalie Geary

Masterclass: simplify your skincare routine - the only ingredients you need with with aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More