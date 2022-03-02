Sign up now for our 'better skin for life ' masterclass and get £78 of professional skincare

Are you using the right products for your skin? So many of us don’t know our true skin type and it’s causing issues such dryness, dullness and breakouts. It also means we could be wasting money on products that simply don’t work. Skin confusion is more common than we think!

That’s where our latest online masterclass with professional skincare brand Katherine Daniels comes in. Join our exclusive online event to learn what your true skin type is, how to apply your products like a pro and how to choose products that really work for you.

Guiding you through an expert facial with products from your goodie bag will be Katherine Daniels’ expert beauty therapists and founders Donna Tait and Kirsti Shuba.

They'll be busting common skincare myths answering all your questions live.

What's in your goodie bag

With your ticket, you’ll receive 8 full and sample size salon-strength Katherine Daniels products worth £78.50, suitable for all skin types and those with sensitive skin

* Katherine Daniels Essential Miracle Cleansing Jelly

* Cleansing Mitt

* Silicone Exfoliating Disc

* Exfoliating Gel

* Sensitive Skin Rich Cream

* Nurturing Night Balm

* Rehydrating Concentrate

* Sensitive Skin Cream

* Clear airport makeup bag

As a bonus, you’ll also receive an invite for a free 1:1 virtual consultation with Donna at the Katherine Daniels' Skin Bar. After the class, we’ll be sharing an exclusive discount code for you on all Katherine Daniels products.

Event details

When: Tuesday 6 July 2021 6.30-7.30pm GMT

Ticket price: £22

Where: Join via Zoom

Sign up: here via Eventbrite