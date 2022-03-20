HURRY: Join our cellulite solutions masterclass and get a Legology body care kit worth £90.50

18 February 2021
legology-3

Cellulite affects 90 per cent of women and many of us find it bothersome, especially when it also comes with fluid retention, heavy legs and feeling sluggish. But there is a lot we can do to help and with that in mind, we've joined forces with the targeted body care brand Legology for an unmissable online masterclass. It will be led by founder Kate Shapland, who knows from personal experience what really works.

We’ll be busting some myths around cellulite – did you know for instance that it’s not about FAT but about lymph FLOW? – and looking at whole-body solutions including diet to exercise (nothing punishing involved) to leave you feeling positive and energised.

The lymph is also a key part of our immune system, so whether or not you have cellulite, supporting lymph is something everyone can benefit from.

In the workshop, you’ll learn how to do body brushing and cupping (you can keep your camera off of course) and will receive a Legology kit worth £90.50 with your ticket (UK shipping only) to use in the class.

EVENT DETAILS

When? Tuesday 2 March 2021 @ 6-7pm GMT 
Where: join via Zoom 
