HURRY! Join our collagen beauty-from-the-inside masterclass and get a free starter kit worth £88

25 February 2021
Get your makeup-free glow-up at this exclusive evening with one of the UK’s leading collagen experts

*** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ***

Collagen is the buzzy beauty supplement right now but not all supplements are created equal. That’s why we’re delighted to team up with Ingenious Beauty to sort collagen fact from fiction and give you the chance to get your hands on a free two-month supply of the award-winning skin booster with your ticket. In the UK’s largest independent clinical trial, it was shown to reduce wrinkles by up to 85%.

Makeup artist Wayne Goss this week declared it the next best thing to primer for smoother skin. "Results? Smoother skin. Wrinkles? Still here but my skin is smoother. My hair is growing ultra-quick too. Will I continue to take these? EVERY SINGLE DAY YES! Other than my primer, this is a second-best to smoother skin."

It’s also loved by actresses and presenters – Lisa Snowdon and Tamzin Outhwaite, Lysette Anthony and Samantha Tomlin have all given it glowing reviews.

Want to know more? Join Ingenious founder, award-winning pharmacist and consultant Pupinder Ghatora to find out why we lose collagen (you probably know age plays a part, but did you know the way you exercise does too?) and how to rebuild it. We’ll also be learning about the role of skincare and diet.

You’ll receive the Ingenious Beauty Ultimate Collagen+ Kick Start Kit worth £88 as well as the chance to have a free 15-minute personal collagen consultation with Pupinder to determine the correct collagen plan for you.

We will also be sharing an exclusive Ingenious Beauty discount.

EVENT DETAILS

When? Wednesday 10 March 2021 @ 6-7pm GMT 
Where: join via Zoom 
Tickets: £25

Sign up via Eventbrite here 

