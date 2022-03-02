Hurry: join our Eve Lom seasonal skin facial masterclass and get a £85 skincare kit

14 September 2021
eve-lom-masterclass-2

Join Eve Lom international facialist Erica MacCallum for a masterclass on how to keep the cold from wreaking havoc on your skin

We’ve teamed up with Eve Lom and facialist and international trainer Erica MacCallum, to bring you an exclusive evening of skincare expertise.

If having an expert with 15 years of skincare experience under her belt wasn't enough, we’re giving you the chance to try six Eve Lom hero products free, when you sign up for this highly-anticipated Get The Gloss online masterclass.

During the session, Erica will share her knowledge on how seasonal changes impact the radiance of your skin. She will also advise on how you can maintain healthy and glowing skin even when the weather isn't playing ball.

Erica has specialised in skincare, facial and massage treatments for 15 years, working with some of the best salons, spas and brands in the UK.

Ahead of the class* you’ll receive an incredible skincare kit with your ticket and Erica will be guiding you through a facial using them.

Your goodie bag contains:

Eve Lom Moisture Mask 8ml - £5.20

Eve Lom Cleanser 20ml - £18

Eve Lom Rescue Mask 15ml - £8.25

Eve Lom Kiss Mix 7ml - £16

Eve Lom Dynaspot Full Size - £22

Eve Lom Moisture Cream 8ml - £16.50

Spaces are limited! What are you waiting for? Sign up now! Here's how...

Event details:

When: 21/09/2021 6.30pm-7.15pm BST

Where: join via Zoom link

Ticket price: £20

Sign up here via Eventbrite 

*Please note products are despatched by Eve Lom, who makes every effort to ensure your kit arrives ahead of the class, but can’t guarantee this.



Victoria Woodhall
