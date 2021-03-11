HURRY!: Join our French Pharmacy skincare masterclass and get a fee £114 beauty kit

11 March 2021
french-pharmacy

Learn French beauty secrets at our exclusive online workshop and receive 10 cult skincare products. Sign up now!

** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ** Want to be the first to hear about future masterclasses? Sign up for our newsletter .

In France, women have always taken great skin seriously, starting a skincare routine at a young age. A French skincare routine is simple and effective and we’re giving you the chance to learn all the secrets with pharmacist Dr. Marine Vincent, founder of The French Pharmacy  in London.

She will be hosting our latest hands-on masterclass, guiding you through a glow-getting skincare routine and answering your questions.

Ahead of the workshop, you’ll receive a bumper bundle of ten French Pharmacy products from cult brands worth £114, all hand-picked by Marine.

Your 10-piece kit includes:

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water 
Bioderma Atoderm Lip Balm
Cattier Green Clay Mask
The French Pharmacy Gant de Toilette
Gallinée travel size Face Vinegar
Rogé Cavaillès Deodorant Absorb+
Caudalie Grape Water Mist
Caudalie Vinoperfect Mini Set (Cream, Serum, Cleansing Water)
Vichy Liftactiv Collagen Specialist
Avène Serum Eclat

We’ll also share an exclusive discount for The French Pharmacy after the class.

Hurry! Spaces are limited for this unmissable event.

Event details

When: 6-7pm GMT, Wednesday 24 March

Where: join via Zoom

Tickets: £30

Sign up here via Eventbrite 


You may also like

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More