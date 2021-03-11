HURRY!: Join our French Pharmacy skincare masterclass and get a fee £114 beauty kit

** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ** Want to be the first to hear about future masterclasses? Sign up for our newsletter .

In France, women have always taken great skin seriously, starting a skincare routine at a young age. A French skincare routine is simple and effective and we’re giving you the chance to learn all the secrets with pharmacist Dr. Marine Vincent, founder of The French Pharmacy in London.

She will be hosting our latest hands-on masterclass, guiding you through a glow-getting skincare routine and answering your questions.

Ahead of the workshop, you’ll receive a bumper bundle of ten French Pharmacy products from cult brands worth £114, all hand-picked by Marine.

Your 10-piece kit includes:

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water

Bioderma Atoderm Lip Balm

Cattier Green Clay Mask

The French Pharmacy Gant de Toilette

Gallinée travel size Face Vinegar

Rogé Cavaillès Deodorant Absorb+

Caudalie Grape Water Mist

Caudalie Vinoperfect Mini Set (Cream, Serum, Cleansing Water)

Vichy Liftactiv Collagen Specialist

Avène Serum Eclat

We’ll also share an exclusive discount for The French Pharmacy after the class.

Hurry! Spaces are limited for this unmissable event.

Event details

When: 6-7pm GMT, Wednesday 24 March

Where: join via Zoom

Tickets: £30



Sign up here via Eventbrite