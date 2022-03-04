Hurry! Join our Kat Burki facial workshop and get a free skincare kit worth £110!

6 April 2021
kat-burki

She's been called the 'skin nutritionist' and her science-backed clean skincare is loved by actresses Carey Mulligan and Julianne Moore. Join Kat live as she takes you through a full facial and Q&A in this exclusive online masterclass

For an indulgent start to your evening, join luxury skincare brand founder Kat Burki as she guides you through a relaxing facial using her science-backed skincare collection.

Kat began her career as a nutritionist and it's her understanding of the connection between skin and health that makes her brand so effective and well-loved by celebrities including actress Julianne Moore, model Linda Evangelista and actress Carey Mulligan who used Kat Burki Skincare to prep her skin ahead of her virtual red carpet appearance at this week's SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards.

Included in the £35 ticket price, you'll receive a goodie bag with £110 worth of Kat Burki Skincare:

* KB 5 Calming Gel Cleanser
* PH + Enzyme Essence
* KB5 Eye Recovery Masks
* Bio-Correcting Face Crème
* Lift & Fill Form Control Marine Collagen Gel
* Hand Therapy.

All products are vegan, cruelty-free and free from parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates and mineral oil.

What are you waiting for? Spaces are limited so reserve your spot for £35!

EVENT DETAILS

When? Tuesday 13 April at 6pm GMT, 1pm EST
Where: Join via Zoom
Tickets: £35 with goodie bag (UK shipping only). General admission (without goodie bag £10).

Sign up here via Eventbrite

Want to hear about future masterclasses? Sign up to our newsletter


