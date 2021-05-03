HURRY! Join our skincare routine masterclass and get £73 worth of Wo skincare!

If you’re stuck in a skincare rut, or finding all the products and actives out there too confusing or simply want to learn what's right for you, then you’ll love our newest online masterclass. It's led by Karen Lee-Thompson, founder of innovative new East-meets-West holistic beauty brand Wo and comes with a £73 Wo goodie bag!

Our skin can change on a daily basis, depending on the environment, time of the month, what we did the night before, or even our mood. Wo takes the unique approach of skincare mono-dosing – single-use sachets (don’t worry, they’re eco) to help you use just what you need without waste. It’s a big hit with makeup artists who love it for creating that just-right base for each client.

Wo means ‘I’ or ‘myself’ in Mandarin and takes inspiration from ancient Eastern philosophy of self-improvement and balance.

As part of your £25 ticket price, you’ll receive £73 worth of Wo skincare and a super-comfy lightweight face mask to try.

What's in your Wo goodie bag?

* Daily Base Wonder Cream x28 doses (worth £28)

* Power TonIQ Dark Spot Correcting x14 doses (worth £16)

* Power TonIQ Wrinkle Fighting Essence x14 (worth £19)

* Reusable Fabric Face Mask (worth £10)

Join us for this fun and informative evening. Sign up now, spaces are limited!