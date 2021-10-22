HURRY! Snap up our £30 Birchbox for glowing skin, worth £124!

Written in partnership with Birchbox We’ve teamed up with Birchbox to create this limited edition beauty box with everything you need for a lit from within glow – and the best part is, it’s only £29.75 for VIP subscribers and £35 for non-subscribers. A bargain, considering it includes iconic brands and must-try beauty goodies. What’s in the Get The Gloss x Birchbox Limited Edition box? Kiehl’s Retinol Skin Renewing Daily Micro-dose Serum, 10 ml

A potent anti-wrinkle serum with retinol that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, firms the feel of the skin and refines the feeling of skin’s texture for visible renewal with minimal discomfort. Apply a few drops on clean, dry skin at night time. Patchology Rejuvenating Eye Patches, 2 patches

We love putting these on after a long day staring at a screen to help mark the end of the day. Each pair of hydrogel patches brightens the under-eye area, reduces puffiness, provides moisture to the skin and supports collagen production. Place the patches on the under-eye area on clean, dry skin and allow them to sit for ten to 15 minutes. Pat in any excess serum. Amika The Closer Instant Repair Hair Cream, 50 ml

If you’re yet to try Amika, now’s your chance. Spoiler: Everything the brand makes smells AMAZING. This lightweight formula softens, smooths, and eliminates frizz while strengthening overtime to prevent future breakage. Apply a penny size amount to damp or dry hair, mid-lengths to ends, prior to any additional styling products. MyBeautyBrand Total Colour Pearl Eyepaint, 1.5g

Create an ultra-modern, ultra-cool, futuristic look with this eyepaint. Its rich texture transforms into an ultra-thin, long-lasting, full-colour film on the eyes. Apply on your eyelids with a brush or your fingers and blend. Nuxe Rêve de Miel Lip Balm, 15g

Savour the pleasure of the iconic formula of this repairing lip balm, a concentration of beehive treasures and precious botanical oils to nourish and soften very dry and damaged lips. Apply to lips as often as needed. Pai The impossible Glow Bronzing Drops, 10 ml

These hydrating bronzing drops were Pai’s first foray into makeup when they launched earlier this year, not only adding radiance to your skin, but also softening it for a silky-smooth finish. Massage in a few drops until fully absorbed. MORE GLOSS: The best bronzing drops for glowing, healthy skin Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water, 250 ml

We don’t know many makeup artists that don’t have this micellar water their kit. It deeply cleanses the face in the morning and evening from impurities and pollution particles. Saturate a cotton pad and gently remove any makeup or build-up product. This Works Stress Check Rollerball, 5 ml

This Works products are our first port of call when it comes to stress relieving products. This calming and relaxing blend of natural essential oils helps to calm the mind and reduce tension. Glide onto wrists and pulse points to relieve feelings of stress. Dr Lipp BFF Balm, 75 ml