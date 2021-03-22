Upgrade your spring skincare regime with these 5 Kiehl's heroes

In the mood to treat yourself? Us too. And what better way to cheer up the week than with some brand new skincare buys? Here's what we're adding to our basket. Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, £22.50

Kourtney Kardashian attributes her ultra-clear skin to a clay mask so we're snapping up this one. Made from fairly traded Amazonian white clay sourced from the mouth of the Amazon River, which native Brazilians use for stress relief, this mask draws out impurities, reduces surface oil production and makes pores look visibly reduced. It has aloe barbadensis in too, known to soothe the skin which is ideal if you sometimes find clay masks drying.

Night peels are the new skincare step we all need to be embracing to wake up with glowing, clear skin and Kiehl's' phytic acid formula (phytic acid is famed for its detoxifying effect) is one we've been dying to try. It refines and smooth uneven skin texture and can be left on overnight so you wake up with exfoliated, glowing skin.

No Kiehl's devotee is ever without their Creme de Corps moisturiser and while there's money off there's no reason not to stock up. The iconic, hydrating body butter make light work of softening skin.

If you're hoping to emerge from lockdown with the brightest skin of your life, add this to your order. Making pigmentation a thing of the past, this high-performing liquid delivers intense hydration to plump the skin and revives dull complexions for a summer-ready face.