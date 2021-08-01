4 skincare mistakes Hyram wants you to stop making right now

When it comes to social media ‘skinfluencers’, they don't come much bigger than Hyram Yarbro, 25. Based in Hawaii and originally from Arizona, Hyram is a skincare enthusiast known for his honest and easy to understand product reviews which he shares with his 6.7 million TikTok followers. His YouTube videos have been viewed over 360 million times and see him tackling everything from how to deal with body acne to critiquing celebrity skincare routines. This year saw Hyram team up with The Inkey List for his own skincare collection, Selfess by Hyram, a range of five products priced from £18, including a cleanser, three serums and a moisturiser. The Inkey List is known for premium-grade ingredients and no-frills formulas that really work, at an accessible price point. Hyram’s mission is to make skincare easy to understand and accessible to all, which makes the two a match made in heaven. We caught up with Hyram about the four skincare mistakes he really, really doesn’t want us to make. Skincare mistake 1: Not wearing SPF every day “90 per cent of premature ageing is due to sun exposure alone, thereby causing a lot of the problems we use skincare products to get rid of,” Hyram says. “By using sunscreen, you’re preventing so much skin damage and problems down the road.” Hyram-approved sunscreen Supergoop Mineral Sheer Screen SPF 30, £33



Hyram said on Youtube that he loves this for its hydrating and nourishing ingredients, he said it blends in easily and leaves a minimal white cast. Buy now Dr Dennis Gross All Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense SPF 30, £46



Lightly tinted, this mineral SPF wears well throughout the day without feeling greasy, according to Hyram. Buy now REN Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30, £32

Hyram likes this because it has a minimal white cast and is mattifying, so is great for oily skin. A little bit goes a long way, though it does have a subtle fragrance. Buy now Skincare mistake 2: Over-exfoliating your skin "Exfoliation is beneficial and satisfying but it’s important that you don’t exfoliate too frequently and accidentally sensitise or irritate your skin," says Hyram. "Use gentler exfoliators, such as the Selfless by Hyram Mandelic Acid Gentle Exfoliating Serum , £22, three to four times per week maximum to see positive results."

"This is amazing for unclogging pores and making your skin look really smooth," says Hyram. Buy now Youth to the People Kombucha +11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner, £33

This has lactic and glycolic acid in and is a leave-on acid (ie. you don't wash it off). Hyram only recommends people who are used to using acids to try this as it's a fairly powerful exfoliator. Buy now The Inkey List PHA Toner, £9.99

This gently dissolves dead skin cells in a lightweight way, says Hyram. Buy now The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10%, £5.75

Hyram recommends mixing this with a moisturiser to introduce your skin to it slowly. Buy now Skincare mistake 3: Over-cleansing your skin "Cleansing can be one of the most damaging steps of your skincare routine, because it can seriously over strip your moisture barrier," warns Hyram. "It’s important to find a cleanser that balances a gentle experience with a deep cleansing ability, which is why I created the Selfless by Hyram Centella and Green Tea Daily Gel Cleanse r, £18."

Hyram admitted he wasn't keen to use this jelly cleanser when he first got it because of the rose scent but says his skin 'loved it', the rose scent is faint and he's on his third bottle. "It's an extremely unique jelly texture that froths up easily and deeply cleanses the skin." Buy now Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser, £12

Hyram says this cleanser changed his life. "My skin is addicted to the cleasner," he says. He recommends it for combination and oily skin. "Every time I used this I'm blown away by how soft and deeply cleansed my skin is," he adds. Buy now CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser with Salicylic Acid , £9.60

Hyram said he loves the combination of pore-cleansing salicylic acid and PHAs to exfoliate the dead skin cells. It's gentle enough to use every day and lasts for a long time. Buy now Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturising Cleanser, £12

This fragrance-free cleanser is great for normal to dry skin and gives a soft, frothy cleanse that doesn't strip the moisture barrier. Buy now Skincare mistake 4: Not moisturising properly "Some people don’t use moisturisers because of their sometimes heavy or unpleasant experience, without realising the amazing gel-cream moisturiser options available," says Hyram. "Using a lightweight gel-cream, such as my Niacinamide and Maracuja Daily Barrier Support Moisturiser , £24, is a great way to properly moisturize without having to worry about heaviness or greasiness."

Hyram-approved gel moisturisers FAB Coconut Water Cream , £30

Hyram applauds this moisturiser for keeping his skin hydrated all day long, no matter how much he sweats. "The skin absorbs it in ten seconds ," he says. Buy now Versed Dew Point Moisturising Gel Cream, £6.50



"I love this because it packs a lot of moisture for combination, normal and dry skin," Hyram says. It's fragrance-free and non-heavy. Buy now Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream, £25

The richest of the gel moisturisers Hyram loves, this contains allantoin to prevent water loss and dryness. Buy now Drunk Elephant B Hydra Intensive Hydration Gel, £45