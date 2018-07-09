The new hyaluronic acid cream that’ll city-proof your skin

Size matters. When it comes to skincare that is and more specifically, where hyaluronic acid (HA) is concerned.

One of the rare ingredients that actually delivers on its claims to leave skin softer, smoother and more plumped up, it’s considered the ‘gold standard ingredient for hydration’ due to its ability to hold up to 1000x its weight in water. However, its potential to reach every layer of the skin is largely determined by the molecular weight of HA in your product (the smaller the weight, the greater the likelihood it’ll penetrate to the deeper layers; the higher it is, the more it’ll be able to prevent water loss on the skin’s surface). Therefore, looking for a product that contains a mixture of low, medium and high HA molecular weights makes sense for an all-round better hydration boost, an attribute found in Indeed Labs’ new Hydraluron Intense Moisture Lotion, £24.99.

Joining the brand’s Hydraluron Jelly (which contains high molecular weight HA) and Hydraluron Serum (which contains low weight HA), the newest addition to the family provides both a cream-based texture and wider variety of HA potential to play with to safeguard skin against the moisture-sapping effects of air conditioning, central heating and environmental stressors. Plus, it also comes with some other skin conditioning goodies for ‘city-proofing’ your skin (we could all do with a bit of that), namely, copper, magnesium and zinc to help inhibit free radical formation, and squalane, a olive-sourced emollient that replenishes fatty acids and leaves skin smooth and supple. Oh, and it’s also colourant and fragrance-free to extend its appeal even further.

Where does it slot into your skincare routine? After your serum and in the mornings and evenings. It’s super versatile and is ideal for times when your skin’s in need an extra burst of moisture. Due to its thicker texture compared to the jelly and serum in the range, it’s also that much more luxurious to apply. It’s non-sticky and spreads evenly and smoothly, with only a pump’s amount needed to cover face and neck.

Working to not just boost skin’s moisture levels but to also protect it against water loss too, young and old are likely to take something from it. Whether you’re in your 20’s and suffering from harsh cleanser or lifestyle-related dehydration, or in your 40’s and looking for a way to replenish dwindling HA stores (which sadly start to decrease as we age), it’s well worth adding to your routine.