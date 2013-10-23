Industry experts on their super fast makeup fixes

What beauty bag essentials do the pros reach for when they need to look flawless in a flash? GTG got the inside scoop on the go-to products that some of the most glamorous, successful and hard-working women in beauty and business turn to when they need to look super-fab, super-fast. Here’s what they picked as their favourite express beauty buys... Bobbi Brown, Founder & CEO of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

"Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks , £19. Nothing makes a woman look prettier than a pop of blush. It’s an instant lift and the quickest way to add a healthy glow to the face.”

Nichola Joss, Beauty Therapist and Skincare and Nail Expert

" St. Tropez Wash Off Instant Tan Lotion for Face and Body , £10. I always keep a bottle to hand to immediately give my skin a warm, subtle glow. It makes me feel and look more golden, healthier and I walk taller. For skincare I cannot live without my own mix of rose essential oil and distilled water in a small spray bottle. I use this to nourish and refresh my skin throughout the day.”

Thea Green, Founder of Nails Inc

" Nails Inc Vitamin E Cuticle Oil Pen , £12. I never leave the house without it. It really nourishes the cuticles and nails so they look lovely and manicured, even if you don’t have a colour on. My tip is to keep one in your handbag and one by your toothbrush so you never forget to apply it!”

Kay Montano, Make-up Artist

Millie Kendall, Co-founder of BeautyMART

" EOS Smooth Sphere Lip Balm Honeysuckle Honeydew , £7. I love EOS lip balms as the packaging appeals to my design aesthetic (plastic and round). It doesn't look like a generic lip balm so it often surprises people and becomes a fabulous talking point. I can also find it in my bag as it is brightly packaged. My favourite is the Honeysuckle Honeydew, it smells of melon!”

Liz Hambleton, Beauty Director at Grazia

" Lancôme Hydra Zen Beauty Balm Neurocalm , £28. This is my kind of skin saver. I can pat it straight onto bare skin when I need to look a little fresher or more flawless. It doesn’t cover my skin, it just gently diffuses any flaws and leaves a dewy sheen.”

Catherine Bossom, Head of Buying at Space NK

" BECCA Beach Tint in Watermelon , £20. For an instant, on-the-go pick-me-up I use Becca’s Beach Tint. It is so easy to use and gives me a naturally healthy glow with just a tiny amount applied to my cheeks. It instantly makes me look so much better! It is also great for lips so I can freshen up my look with just one product, I couldn’t go anywhere without it!”

MORE GLOSS: The beauty products that changed our lives Newby Hands, Editorial Director at FeelUnique and Beauty Director-at-Large at Harper's Bazaar

I use DiorSkin Airflash CC Primer , £30, over make-up to give skin that instantly perfected polished look. You just spray it on - it’s new and it’s genius and why did no-one think of it before?”

Gill Sinclair, Co-Founder of Victoriahealth.com

"The Billion Dollar Brows Universal Brow Pencil , £17, is my handbag hero. This brilliant brow pencil works on all skin and hair tones and maintains its sharp edge so you never have that annoying ‘blunt’ finish. It’s perfect for creating beautiful, natural brows in super-quick time.”

Mel Arter, Make-up Artist

"Max Factor Colour Elixir Giant Pen Stick in Vibrant Pink , £4.99. If you've been at work all day, a pop of colour will enliven your face and spirit. With this look everything else should be pared down which is perfect too for when you are on-the-go. I recommend using a lip pencil over the entire mouth followed by your lipstick. Blot and go… simple as that! Something like Max Factor Giant Pen Stick in Vibrant Pink - it's the perfect bold statement.”

Alison Loehnis, President, Net-A-Porter.com

"Le Metier de Beaute Precision Liquid Liner in Noir , £55. I love Le Metier De Beauté’s Precision Liquid Eyeliner. It has true staying power and is super easy to apply when you’re on the go.”

Olivia Chantecaille, Creative Director of Chantecaille