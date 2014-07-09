Intensify your skincare with HealGel

If you’re looking for a pocket-sized companion to protect your skin this summer, we may have found just the thing. HealGel’s Intensive treatment is an advanced aqueous formula designed by plastic surgeons and leading dermatologists to target damaged skin in need of a little TLC. Super effective, the formula helps speed the recovery of a wide range of skin problems as well as providing soothing relief and protection for the rest of your body from the intrusive toxins of modern life. It’s easily absorbed, lightly fragranced and suitable for all skin types, and all without a hint of grease!

Arnica and Madecassoside are blended with powerful peptides to bring about an effective collagen-boosting process which plumps and brightens skin, while nano-technological elements penetrate deep into pores to reach the areas where they are needed most. The healthy handful of active ingredients make HealGel Intensive the most effective poolside companion your skin could ever ask for, and fast-acting elements ensure you secure your healthy holiday glow from the get-go.

HealGel is best applied to clean skin two to three times daily and works well when used sparingly, meaning your skin stays protected all summer long. It also provides a perfect primer, leaving you with a fresh, flawless canvas on which to apply makeup. For ultra soothed, ultra stylish skin this season, HealGel Intensive is our new summer must-have.

HealGel Intensive, £37.50, available to buy online