Digital ageing: how worried should we be?

We’re all familiar with protecting our skin from UVA and UVB, but there’s a third type of light that causes damage and we’re exposed to it at all times of day, even inside our homes. Blue light, AKA high energy visible light (HEV), is emitted from both the sun and artificial light such as our TVs, phones and tablets – even the lighting in our houses. As a result, we’re seriously overexposed to it.

“In our modern lifestyles we’re super-saturating ourselves with blue light via huge digital exposure,” explains GP and skin specialist Dr Johanna Ward. “Unlike UV radiation the threat from blue light doesn’t stop when the sun goes down. It’s in our homes, on our laps and in our hands for prolonged periods of time each and every day through our tech.”

Since working from home we’re exposing ourselves significantly more than before, she continues, bathing ourselves in blue light from the moment we wake up and check Instagram to when we go to bed and watch Netflix. We also come into much closer contact with blue light too, with our phones inches from our faces much of the time.

“Blue light damage, or digital ageing, presents itself via accelerated ageing,” says Dr Jo. “You’ll often see pigmentation , wrinkles, fine lines, sagging, collagen damage, a weakened skin barrier and skin sensitivity.”

Blue light ageing happens at the deepest level in our skin (deeper than both UVA and UVB), hitting us where it hurts in the level that creates collagen and elastin, hence the ageing. It also acts as a conductor for UVA and UVB, pulling them deeper into the skin and increasing their damage by up to 158 per cent, according to Dr Jo.

As well as the effect it has on our skin, blue light also disrupts our circadian rhythm, making us sleep-deprived, which in turn inhibits the production of sleep hormone melatonin which we need to stay healthy.

Dr Jo tells us that it’s early days in terms of research into the long-term effects of blue light, but science is emerging that damage from HEV is cumulative and can begin from when we’re babies and first exposed to screens. She also notes that we have blue light receptors all over our body, so it can be absorbed everywhere. Yikes!